Making a Difference: Kennedy George and Ava Holloway, Black ballerinas, use art for social change

When 14-year-old ballet dancers Kennedy George and Ava Holloway headed out to the Robert E. Lee statue this summer to have their pictures taken, they had no idea their lives were about to change.
A Reuters photographer saw the young Black dancers standing proudly en pointe in front of the graffiti-laced statue, wearing black tutus and raising their fists in a symbol of strength. She asked if she could take their picture, and when Reuters posted the photo to social media, it went viral. Fast.
The image almost instantly became an iconic photo of the Black Lives Matter movement, with celebrities retweeting it and national publications such as Vanity Fair and Vogue running the photo with stories on the Confederate statues and Black Lives Matter.
Kennedy and Ava suddenly found themselves in a position to be as a voice for change. And they decided to use it.
“I never really expected for our photo to be as viral as it was,” Ava said. “But I’ve learned that you can advocate in your own way. You can speak up using the gifts that you’re given.”
Kennedy and Ava said they’ve learned how to use ballet as a message for social change, something they never expected when they headed out to the statue that day.
“I was really conflicted when I saw the riots and the protests on social media,” Kennedy said. “I didn’t know how I wanted to give back and voice my opinion. The picture really helped. I don’t know what I would have done without dance [to express how I was feeling].”
Since the summer, Kennedy and Ava, along with dancers Shania Gordon and Sophia Chambliss, have started a nonprofit called Brown Ballerinas for Change, which raises funds for dancers in need.
Through a nonprofit called Brown Girls Do Ballet based in Texas, Kennedy and Ava helped raise $10,000 to fund a scholarship in their name and awarded two scholarships to dancers this fall.
“They’re constantly raising funds,” said Ava’s mother, Amanda Lynch.
Ballet is an expensive art form. For example, one pair of pointe shoes can cost $100 and only last six weeks. “They want to bring diversity to dance and make ballet more equitable,” Lynch said.
Ava and her mother co-authored a children’s book based on the experience of the photo going viral called “My Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams,” which has already sold 2,000 copies.
When they're not busy with school at Henrico Center for the Arts and St. Catherine's, Kennedy and Ava have also become speakers and mentors on youth advocacy. In the fall, they performed at a community event Marcus-David Peters' family held at the monument. They were speakers at the VPOST conference hosted by the Virginia Partnership for Out-of-School Time, where they talked about how kids can turn their gifts into activism. Most recently, they were featured panelists on a talk at Purchase College, State University of New York, on re-imagining the monuments.
“They weren’t intending to light this spark. They went to the Robert E. Lee statue as a personal statement. We didn’t intend for it to become what it’s become. But they’ve both learned to find something you’re passionate about and do what you can with that passion,” Lynch said.
Looking to the year ahead, Kennedy and Ava said that they’re hoping their non-profit can benefit local Richmond-area dancers. Kennedy aims to continue to volunteer with special needs dancers with the Miracles in Motion program. Both girls have a slew of speaking engagements and volunteer opportunities ahead as well.
And the celebrity requests keep coming in.
Since we last wrote about Kennedy and Ava, they’ve appeared on NBC's "The Today Show," a clip of their dancing in front of the monument has been used in John Legend’s music video for “Never Break” and their dancing was featured in an ad campaign for Nike.
“You see yourself doing something, no matter how small it is, and you can see how much it affects others,” Kennedy said. “It’s mind-blowing.”
“It’s really cool what you can accomplish in such a short amount of time,” Ava said. “It seems like Black Lives Matter may be slowing down as a trend, but we’re still getting the word out. We’re promoting social justice. We’re able to advocate in a different way using an art form.”
