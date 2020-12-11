Making a Difference: Kennedy George and Ava Holloway, Black ballerinas, use art for social change

When 14-year-old ballet dancers Kennedy George and Ava Holloway headed out to the Robert E. Lee statue this summer to have their pictures taken, they had no idea their lives were about to change.

A Reuters photographer saw the young Black dancers standing proudly en pointe in front of the graffiti-laced statue, wearing black tutus and raising their fists in a symbol of strength. She asked if she could take their picture, and when Reuters posted the photo to social media, it went viral. Fast.

The image almost instantly became an iconic photo of the Black Lives Matter movement, with celebrities retweeting it and national publications such as Vanity Fair and Vogue running the photo with stories on the Confederate statues and Black Lives Matter.

Kennedy and Ava suddenly found themselves in a position to be as a voice for change. And they decided to use it.

“I never really expected for our photo to be as viral as it was,” Ava said. “But I’ve learned that you can advocate in your own way. You can speak up using the gifts that you’re given.”

Kennedy and Ava said they’ve learned how to use ballet as a message for social change, something they never expected when they headed out to the statue that day.