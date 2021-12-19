Making a Difference: Richmond author Nancy Beasley

At 76, author Nancy Beasley is making a difference by teaching young adults about the Holocaust and spreading the message of anti-bullying.
Beasley is the author of the books "Izzy's Fire: Finding Humanity in the Holocaust" and "The Little Lion: A Hero in the Holocaust," both taught in some Chesterfield County schools as well as in schools around the state.
In 2019, she formed a nonprofit arm, Chutzpah & Courage (www.chutzpahandcourage.org), to teach the books more broadly to help schools comply with new recommended Holocaust education mandates, as well as to help her spread the anti-bullying and anti-discrimination message of her books.
“With the recent anger and turmoil in the world, we need to address this now more than ever,” Beasley said from her North Chesterfield home. She has spoken to schools across the state for years, discussing the messages of her books and the difference between being an upstander and a bystander.
“An upstander is someone who tries to make a difference in the world,” Beasley said. “In ‘Izzy’s Fire,’ a Catholic family saved 13 Jews [during the Holocaust]. Three of them are still alive today. Bystanders are people who turn their heads and don’t try to help people in need or who are being bullied. In schools, there is a terrible problem with bullying and racism. In his simplest definition, Hitler was a bully. When I say that to students, they go, ‘Oh! Now I get it.’ ”
“It’s the actions you take, the words you say, how you interact with each other, especially people who are different from you, that makes a difference,” Beasley said.
Beasley takes that message into her daily life. During COVID, she has baked cookies and brownies for hospital and health care workers, dropping them off to encourage front-line workers as they fought the pandemic.
Swift Creek Mill adapted her book “The Little Lion” for the stage in 2016. When the playhouse flooded last year, she helped raise money for repairs and baked batches of cookies for the donors as a simple “thank you.”
Because Beasley’s books are set in Lithuania, she often traveled to Lithuania pre-pandemic to speak about the books’ messages and to educate people about the Holocaust.
“When she travels to Lithuania, she never goes empty-handed. She fills suitcases with toys and blankets for the needy, some purchased with her own money and some donated by friends and Rotary clubs here and abroad,” her friend, Mary Ellin Arch, said via email. "She once bought a large suitcase, filled it with donation items, and then donated the suitcase to a needy family rather than bring it back empty."
Along with the help of many Rotary Clubs, Beasley helped raise $70,000 for state-of-the-art physical therapy equipment for a Lithuanian hospital.
A polio survivor - she was never supposed to walk again when she was diagnosed as a child – Beasely has helped raise money with the Rotary Club for Polio Plus, Rotary’s polio charity.
“It must be mentioned that Nancy is not a wealthy woman," Arch said. "When she buys toys for needy children or donates books to schools, those costs come out of her own fixed income and potential book profits. Nancy lives simply and devotes a large proportion of her resources to giving back."
Beasley said she’s been able to spread the message of anti-bullying and anti-racism thanks to the many supporters she’s had over the years, especially the late arts benefactors Neil and Sara Belle November, the Rotary Club and Bon Air United Methodist Church, among others.
“I’m so grateful to everyone who has helped me spread the word, to help us get along with each other. In the end, we’re all human beings,” Beasley said.
