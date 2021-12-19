Making a Difference: Richmond author Nancy Beasley

At 76, author Nancy Beasley is making a difference by teaching young adults about the Holocaust and spreading the message of anti-bullying.

Beasley is the author of the books "Izzy's Fire: Finding Humanity in the Holocaust" and "The Little Lion: A Hero in the Holocaust," both taught in some Chesterfield County schools as well as in schools around the state.

In 2019, she formed a nonprofit arm, Chutzpah & Courage (www.chutzpahandcourage.org), to teach the books more broadly to help schools comply with new recommended Holocaust education mandates, as well as to help her spread the anti-bullying and anti-discrimination message of her books.

“With the recent anger and turmoil in the world, we need to address this now more than ever,” Beasley said from her North Chesterfield home. She has spoken to schools across the state for years, discussing the messages of her books and the difference between being an upstander and a bystander.