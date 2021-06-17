Many Richmond-area events this weekend will celebrate Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday

“The community seemed to really like it and we decided to keep going,” Bell said.

Over the years, the group’s Juneteenth Celebration turned into a three-day event, bringing hundreds to the Manchester Dock for torch-lit walks along the Trail of Enslaved Africans and joyous celebrations at the African Burial Ground.

This year’s Juneteenth Celebration will be held next Sunday, June 27, at the African Burial Ground, 1540 E. Broad St. Organizers decided to condense the three-day event into one day because of COVID-19.

“I think that this year Juneteenth is important because more people are aware to think about it. More people want to know: What is this? Who knows, maybe we will see more equity and more access in our community as a result of people asking these questions,” Bell said.

The Juneteenth event will include drumming and dancing from Elegba Folklore Society; music from Butcher Brown; Sa-Roc, an MC from Washington who has been featured on NPR’s "Tiny Desk" series; a freedom market; and food for sale.