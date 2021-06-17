Many Richmond-area events this weekend will celebrate Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation making Juneteenth, or June 19th, the 12th federal holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.
It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983. Gov. Ralph Northam declared Juneteenth would become a permanent holiday in Virginia last year.
Juneteenth is being celebrated around Richmond starting this weekend and running into next week with festivals, performances and much more. After last year’s summer of protests, calls for justice and the toppling of Confederate monuments, recognizing the significance of Juneteenth is more important than ever.
“Juneteenth is a time to commemorate, celebrate, educate and reflect on the Black experience in America,” said Deirdre Jones Cardwell, an actor-interpreter at Colonial Williamsburg, which is hosting a full day of observances, performances, talks and spoken word commemorating Juneteenth on Saturday. “By looking back, looking around and looking within, we are challenged to evaluate the foundations of inequality and move forward together, committing ourselves to the unfinished work of eradicating systemic racism.”
Elegba Folklore Society has hosted Richmond’s longest-running Juneteenth celebration and will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Janine Bell, Elegba's artistic director, quoted Frederick Douglass and his famous speech in 1852, asking, “What to the slave is Independence Day?”
“There was no Independence Day for enslaved Africans in Virginia,” Bell said. Juneteenth, she said, has become Independence Day for Black Americans. But it’s taken many years for the meaning of the holiday to spread. And many people still don’t know what Juneteenth means.
In 1996, Elegba Folklore Society celebrated its first Juneteenth event when the Virginia Historical Society, now known as the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, invited the group to create a program on Juneteenth in tandem with its exhibition on Reconstruction.
“I thought this would be a way to invite people in and to realize aspects of history that are not taught in our schools,” Bell said. “Some people, a minority, were familiar with what Juneteenth meant, but most people – even up until 2019 - weren’t.”
The event was held on the Arthur Ashe Boulevard side of the museum and many important figures were there, including Henry Marsh, the first African American mayor of Richmond; Oliver Hill, the civil rights lawyer who helped end the “separate but equal” doctrine; and Yvonne Miller, the first African American woman to serve in both houses of the Virginia General Assembly.
“The community seemed to really like it and we decided to keep going,” Bell said.
Over the years, the group’s Juneteenth Celebration turned into a three-day event, bringing hundreds to the Manchester Dock for torch-lit walks along the Trail of Enslaved Africans and joyous celebrations at the African Burial Ground.
This year’s Juneteenth Celebration will be held next Sunday, June 27, at the African Burial Ground, 1540 E. Broad St. Organizers decided to condense the three-day event into one day because of COVID-19.
“I think that this year Juneteenth is important because more people are aware to think about it. More people want to know: What is this? Who knows, maybe we will see more equity and more access in our community as a result of people asking these questions,” Bell said.
The Juneteenth event will include drumming and dancing from Elegba Folklore Society; music from Butcher Brown; Sa-Roc, an MC from Washington who has been featured on NPR’s "Tiny Desk" series; a freedom market; and food for sale.
The event starts with a Get Woke Summit for children and teens at 1 p.m. The stage and grounds will be open for the celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. The day is set to the theme of "Dancing with the Ancestors" and attendees are asked to wear white and can bring offerings such as flowers, fruit or sweets. The event costs $5; children 12 and under are free. For more information, call (804) 644-3900 or visit www.efsinc.org.
Henrico Recreation & Parks will be hosting a Juneteenth celebration at Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road, this Saturday from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. with performances from Plunky & Oneness and Bak N Da Day, food trucks, a vendor fair, live history interpreters, games for kids and a fireworks finale.
The department has celebrated Juneteenth before, but never with a full-blown family festival like this at Dorey Park. Organizers expect the event to draw 5,000 to 7,000 people. The event is free and open to the public.
“The holiday itself is gaining more awareness nationwide. We wanted to celebrate its purpose and make it something for everyone to enjoy,” said event manager Heather Grubb.
The day will be divided into two: the daytime activities featuring games for kids, a vendor fair with handmade crafts, and things for the whole family to do. At 5 p.m., the field will open up to become more of a concert atmosphere. Henrico plans to make Juneteenth at Dorey Park an annual event. For more information, call (804) 652-1440 or visit https://henrico.us/calendar/juneteenth2021.
Colonial Williamsburg will be celebrating Juneteenth with a series of special events on Saturday. The day will begin with an opening at 10 a.m. on Market Square in Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area with music and a keynote address given by professor Robert Watson of Hampton University on the meaning of Juneteenth. The event will include a choir or 70 singers from the community performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." The opening ceremony is free and open to the public.
“There’s increased awareness of our need to reflect, educate and rejoice in the struggles that African Americans have overcome in the quest for freedom,” said Dana Tomlin, chief of staff of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.
She said that growing up in Williamsburg, she was never taught about Juneteenth. It wasn’t until she became an adult and was exposed to Juneteenth events that she learned the meaning of the holiday.
“It’s important for our future to know where we have come from and the struggles we have overcome so that we can carry the nation forward. You don’t know where you’re going unless you know where you’ve been,” she said.
The Juneteenth celebration in Colonial Williamsburg will continue with a cookout at Chowning’s Tavern on Market Square; a special Juneteenth performance of the play “Loquacious Lucy,” the story of an enslaved child who learns her friend has been sold; an oral program honoring the voices and stories of the community; a virtual Juneteenth program with many performers; and a multimedia installation of “Honor & Reflection” at the ongoing excavation of the historic First Baptist Church’s first permanent location on South Nassau Street.
Some of the events, like the opening ceremony, the oral history program and the virtual program are free and open to the public. Other events will require admission to Colonial Williamsburg, which costs $19.99 to $35.99. More information is at www.colonialwilliamsburg.org/juneteenth.
Colonial Williamsburg will be partnering with the city of Williamsburg, the Let Freedom Ring Foundation and the College of William & Mary to host the Juneteenth events.
"We recognize these partnerships are a start. We're nowhere near finished. We look forward to being more inclusive with our partners in the community," Tomlin said.
More local Juneteenth events
The Festival of Arts kicks off at Dogwood Dell, 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd., this Friday with a Juneteenth celebration performance from Elegba Folklore Society on Friday at 8 p.m. There will be singing, dancing and drumming. The event is free and open to the public. More information at www.rva.gov/parks-recreation/dogwood-dell.
Chesterfield will celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday at Pocahontas State Park, 10301 State Park Road, with food trucks, entertainment, vendors, self-guided activities and storytelling from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. $10 parking fee to enter the park. More information at (804) 796-4255 or www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/pocahontas.
The Black Village of RVA, a new community outreach group, will be hosting a Juneteenth Block Party at Diversity Richmond, 1407 S. Sherwood Ave., on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. featuring Black-owned businesses, music, African dance, food and spoken word. Featured performers include R&B group The Legacy Band, High Definition Band, and rappers PT Vell and Skinny Hendrixx. The event is free and open to the public. More information at diversityrichmond.org.
BareSOUL Yoga & Wellness will be hosting a Juneteenth event at the 17th Street Market, 100 North 17th St., on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will aim to explore and reflect on the spirit of Juneteenth through movement, drumming, dancing and meditation. Drums No Guns, The Well Collective and Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will also be participating in the event. The event costs $10-$25 to attend. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-2021-at-the-17th-street-market-tickets-157411922297.
St. Peter’s and St. Paul’s Episcopal churches will be celebrating Juneteenth: Freedom Day on Saturday with face painting for kids, a march for unity, blessings and prayers from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 2401 E. Broad St. and 1719 N. 22nd St. More information at www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-freedom-day-tickets-156264373949.
Brambly Park, the urban winery in Scott’s Addition, is doing a Juneteenth-themed day with local Black musicians on Saturday. Tiara & Andrew will be performing neo-soul and R&B at noon; Justin Golden performs blues at 2:30 p.m.; Sam Reed and Calvin Brown will deliver a mix of soul, jazz and R&B at 6 p.m.; and the headliner, Jon Bibbs, performs R&B and soul in a ticketed show at 9 p.m. Brambly Park is located at 1708 Belleville St. More information at www.bramblypark.com or (804) 406-5611.
