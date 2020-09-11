Maymont Big Tent Festival with a focus on African American Voices this Saturday; free tickets sold out

The Richmond Symphony's Big Tent festival is headed to Maymont on Saturday.
More than 1,000 guests will sit in socially distanced painted circles on the Carriage House lawn to listen to music from the Richmond Symphony and others. Tickets were free, but pre-registration was required and all of those tickets have been reserved.
This will be the first time the orchestra has played together since the pandemic hit in March.
Valentina Peleggi, the symphony’s first female music director and a native of Italy, will officially take the reins of the symphony at the festival.
The program is set to the theme of African American Voices, highlighting the music of Black composers and featuring a performance representing the experiences of the Black staff at Maymont who worked for the Dooley family in the late 1800s.
“The Richmond Symphony has always been a light and an inspiration for its community, and now more than ever I embrace such a challenging moment with compassion, understanding and determination," Peleggi said earlier this year. "This event that marks a new beginning of our path together. It will be an important and emotional moment and I’m very much looking forward to it.”
According to the Richmond Symphony, some available tickets may open up throughout the day, but it's not guaranteed.
The festival will be held at Maymont from 3 to 7:30 p.m. More information at https://www.richmondsymphony.com/event/maymont-big-tent-festival/.
The Big Tent festival kicks off the Richmond Symphony's new season which will move indoors for in-person Masterworks concerts at the Carpenter Theatre in September, October and November, though on a greatly reduced scale.
Normally, the Carpenter Theatre seats 1,800. This year, it will seat fewer than 400 to allow 6 feet of distance between seats, and masks will be required. Friday evening performances will be less than 80 minutes and without intermission, and Saturday performances will be live-streamed.
For more information, call (804) 788-1212 or visit www.richmondsymphony.com.
