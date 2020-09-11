Maymont Big Tent Festival with a focus on African American Voices this Saturday; free tickets sold out

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Richmond Symphony's Big Tent festival is headed to Maymont on Saturday.

More than 1,000 guests will sit in socially distanced painted circles on the Carriage House lawn to listen to music from the Richmond Symphony and others. Tickets were free, but pre-registration was required and all of those tickets have been reserved.

This will be the first time the orchestra has played together since the pandemic hit in March.

Valentina Peleggi, the symphony’s first female music director and a native of Italy, will officially take the reins of the symphony at the festival.

The program is set to the theme of African American Voices, highlighting the music of Black composers and featuring a performance representing the experiences of the Black staff at Maymont who worked for the Dooley family in the late 1800s.

“The Richmond Symphony has always been a light and an inspiration for its community, and now more than ever I embrace such a challenging moment with compassion, understanding and determination," Peleggi said earlier this year. "This event that marks a new beginning of our path together. It will be an important and emotional moment and I’m very much looking forward to it.”