Maymont receives $8 million grant from American Rescue Plan

After making it through the difficult years of the pandemic, Maymont has been awarded an $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to promote and expand regional tourism and outdoor recreation in Virginia.

The grant is the largest in Maymont’s history, according to Maymont staff.

The funds will be used to help expand and enhance access to the native rescued wildlife habitats as well as to restore the roof and upgrade the airflow and safety systems of the Maymont Mansion. Maymont supports and sustains more than 400 animals from 85 species at its farm, sanctuaries and the Robins Nature Center.

“Details on the wildlife habitat components are still being worked out,” said Melissa Abernathy, a Maymont spokesperson, via email. “Most of our wildlife are rehabbed animals that can’t be released to the wild and we are looking to make the habitats more accessible to more people and to expand the number of habitats by two new species.”

The work at the mansion will provide a much-needed update to the building and preserve its collections.

“Both sets of projects are aimed at expanding both visitor appeal and our capacity to accommodate more visitors,” Abernathy said.

Last year, Maymont drew more than 850,000 visitors, up from 781,000 the year before.

“More people than ever are appreciating what Maymont has to offer,” Parke Richeson, executive director of the Maymont Foundation, said earlier this year.

This project is funded under the EDA’s $240 million American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism & Outdoor Recreation program, designed to accelerate the recovery of communities that rely on the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sectors.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to build on the work we’ve done recently to expand access and enrich the guest experience in new ways, preserving cultural artifacts and architecture, and engaging guests with rescued native wildlife,” Richeson said in a statement. “As we approach Maymont’s hundredth anniversary as a public space in 2025, this investment will ensure Maymont continues to delight, educate and inspire people for another hundred years.”

Maymont is a 100-acre estate that offers gardens, walking paths, rescued wildlife habitats, a farm and an educational Nature Center.

In 2020, Maymont also received a $1 million grant from the commonwealth of Virginia to build out audio tours at the mansion and for other parts of the estate.

In September, Maymont will open its new Welcome Center and classroom in the renovated 1908 Stone Barn, as well as reopen the updated exhibition, “In Domestic Service: Work and Life in the Gilded Age,” along with new additional self-guided audio tours and a hands-on history space on the third floor of the mansion.

Entrance to Maymont’s grounds are free to the public. Tours cost a fee. For more information, visit maymont.org.