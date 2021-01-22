Meet the Richmond-area UPS driver who introduced Jon Bon Jovi during the inauguration TV special

A video clip of Gaskin driving his UPS truck through the Hallsley neighborhood flashed across the screen, while President Biden talked about the importance of "the essential workers who carried the rest of us on their shoulders these many months: the grocery store clerks, the delivery clerks, the drivers, the folks on the assembly line...too often overlooked, giving their best to their country."

Gaskin's appearance was brief, about 30 seconds, but meaningful. He introduced Jon Bon Jovi who sang “Here Comes the Sun” from Miami.

Gaskin watched the ceremony at home with his wife and two teenagers, their phones “blowing up” with texts from their friends.

“I’m glad that we [as drivers] had an opportunity to be recognized for what we’re doing,” Gaskin said. “We do it because we really care. We really do want to keep the country going. To be recognized for that feels really good.”

"He was a lifesaver," Friedman said. "He got me through some really rough days. Together we became friends. And I was able to meet my neighbors. It brought us together. Now I know everyone and everyone comes to me. Talk about a silver lining.”

"It's been an experience," Gaskin added, humbly. "One that I'll never forget."

Now, he's a celebrity who's been on TV screens and seen by millions. But you can still find him weekdays on his UPS route, delivering packages with a smile.