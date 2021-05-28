Melissa Chase leaving 103.7 after 12 years

Melissa Chase, a familiar voice on Richmond morning radio, announced that she will be leaving 103.7 on Thursday.

After 12 years on Richmond radio, her voice was noticeably absent from her radio program for the past few days. She took to Facebook and Instagram to share the news with her fans that she had left the station.

“This is a really hard video to share with you,” she said. "We've had quite the ride together over the past 12 years. Which is why it's very bittersweet to share with you that I will no longer be getting to wake up with you on 103.7.

“There’s no scandal, there’s no gossip. I have the best coworkers. I have the best friends here. I get to work with the best people. And it should go without saying the best listeners ever," she said in the video.

In March, Chase’s co-host Jack Lauterback announced he was leaving the show. At the time, Chase, who was also the station's program director, said in a Facebook post that listeners wanted “more music and less talk.”

Melissa Chase was the longtime morning radio host on SummitMedia’s 103.7 Your Variety. She was also operations and program director for the company’s six stations in the area, including Classic Rock 96.5, K95, Awesome 100.9, Sports 106.1 and Classic Hip Hop G104.3.