Memoir of restoring the Byrd Theatre serves up an epic tale of saving Richmond's beloved movie palace

Still, Nelson fell in love. And began to dream about what the Byrd could be if it was restored.

The Byrd was owned by Neighborhood Theatres Company, which also owned The Ridge and other local theaters, but after losing money for years, the Byrd was closed in 1982.

Samuel and Irma Warren became the new owners with deep pockets. They hired Nelson to be the theater's manager, who along with a handful of movie-theater aficionados, was given free reign to reimagine and restore the Byrd. Their vision was to restore the theater back to its original condition, complete with the flair and elegance of the 1920s.

To repair and repaint the plasterwork, they built the scaffolding themselves to save money and enlisted the grandchildren of the Byrd’s original plasterers. John Crocket, a local artisan, painted the Byrd’s auditorium ceiling every day for six months. “Michelangelo could not have done a better job,” Nelson writes.

With the help of The Tobacco Company’s Jerry Cable, the Byrd got a new 1920s antique concession counter that came from an old drug store fountain in New York City. The book reads like a who’s who of Richmond, with many references Richmond readers will enjoy, such as how the antiques inside the Byrd were repaired and restored by Governors Antiques.