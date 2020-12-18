Memoir of restoring the Byrd Theatre serves up an epic tale of saving Richmond's beloved movie palace

If you’ve ever sat in the Byrd Theatre, looked around at the crystal chandelier and the Mighty Wurlitzer and wondered, where did this all come from?
The you need to check out “Miracle on Cary Street: Restoring Virginia’s Grandest Movie Palace,” a memoir by Duane K. Nelson.
It’s a riveting read, telling the behind-the-scenes story of how the Byrd Theatre was saved by a handful of die-hard fans and turned into Richmond’s beloved movie palace.
In 1981 when Nelson was 21 and living in the Fan District, he was introduced to the Byrd Theatre for the first time.
“Going into the Byrd’s auditorium for the first time, I felt like Dorothy opening the door to Oz. It was stunning,” Nelson writes in the book.
He describes the giant 18-foot tall chandelier dripping with Czechoslovakian crystal, the alcoves with hand-painted murals, a grand piano and a harp like something out of a dream.
But he also describes a movie house in a state of dismal disrepair.
The front doors were black, masking the brass plate underneath, the concession stand was a plywood eyesore, and the ceiling was coming down in chunks from a leaky roof. The entire balcony was closed and large areas of seating were roped off from where the plaster had fallen from the ceiling. Even though the theater had 1300 seats, only five to six hundred were available because of the leaky roof.
Still, Nelson fell in love. And began to dream about what the Byrd could be if it was restored.
The Byrd was owned by Neighborhood Theatres Company, which also owned The Ridge and other local theaters, but after losing money for years, the Byrd was closed in 1982.
Samuel and Irma Warren became the new owners with deep pockets. They hired Nelson to be the theater's manager, who along with a handful of movie-theater aficionados, was given free reign to reimagine and restore the Byrd. Their vision was to restore the theater back to its original condition, complete with the flair and elegance of the 1920s.
To repair and repaint the plasterwork, they built the scaffolding themselves to save money and enlisted the grandchildren of the Byrd’s original plasterers. John Crocket, a local artisan, painted the Byrd’s auditorium ceiling every day for six months. “Michelangelo could not have done a better job,” Nelson writes.
With the help of The Tobacco Company’s Jerry Cable, the Byrd got a new 1920s antique concession counter that came from an old drug store fountain in New York City. The book reads like a who’s who of Richmond, with many references Richmond readers will enjoy, such as how the antiques inside the Byrd were repaired and restored by Governors Antiques.
Inspired by New York’s Roxy Theatre, Nelson came up with the idea that the Byrd should be a repertory movie theater that featured live shows four times a year.
The Byrd would show some classic films, some second run films and some first run art films.
In 1984, the Byrd reopened its doors after two years of renovations. The book goes on to highlight the highs and lows of the next 25 years during Nelson’s time at the Byrd.
He writes about the Easter and Christmas spectaculars at the Byrd complete with a chorus line known as the Byrdettes. He writes about how midnight movies became a surprise hit with the help of Punchline magazine. He writes about how, in the mid-1990s, the Byrd Theatre was drawing over 10,000 patrons a week, an impressive feat.
“When the Byrd is really busy and people are coming in and having a good time, it’s really a lot of fun,” Nelson said.
There are many more secrets, scandals and ghost stories inside. Ultimately, Nelson left the theater in 2007 to sail around the world (literally), but not before helping form the Byrd Theatre Foundation to fundraise and manage the theater in the future.
Released in late November, signed copies of “Miracle on Cary Street” ($14.99, Little Star) are available locally at the Fountain Bookstore at 1312 E. Cary St., Bygones Vintage Clothing at 2916 W Cary St., Chop Suey Books at 2913 W. Cary St. and Book People at 536 Granite Ave. It can also be purchased from Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
