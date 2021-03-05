Menuhin Competition returning virtually to Richmond in May

The prestigious Menuhin Competition, which was supposed to bring dozens of the world's best young violinists to Richmond last May, will return virtually this year.

Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021 will take place May 14-23 and during that time, 44 competitors from all around the world will be judged by recorded video files of their performances. Those pre-recorded videos will be shown to the public, and winners will be announced at the end of each round.

The Competition, established in 1983 by Yehudi Menuhin and traditionally held every two years in cities around the world, comprises the best young musicians ages 22 and under.

More than just competition, Menuhin offers opportunities for public engagement and this year will be no different.

There will be virtual performances for the greater Richmond community from guest artists, past winners and Richmond Symphony concerts, as well as master classes and solo performances. A panel discussion is planned about diversity in the arts, and another program, called "Adopt a Performer," provides Richmond K-12 students the opportunity to learn about and interact with competitors through virtual classroom visits and short performances.