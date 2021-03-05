Menuhin Competition returning virtually to Richmond in May

The prestigious Menuhin Competition, which was supposed to bring dozens of the world's best young violinists to Richmond last May, will return virtually this year.
Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021 will take place May 14-23 and during that time, 44 competitors from all around the world will be judged by recorded video files of their performances. Those pre-recorded videos will be shown to the public, and winners will be announced at the end of each round.
The Competition, established in 1983 by Yehudi Menuhin and traditionally held every two years in cities around the world, comprises the best young musicians ages 22 and under.
More than just competition, Menuhin offers opportunities for public engagement and this year will be no different.
There will be virtual performances for the greater Richmond community from guest artists, past winners and Richmond Symphony concerts, as well as master classes and solo performances. A panel discussion is planned about diversity in the arts, and another program, called "Adopt a Performer," provides Richmond K-12 students the opportunity to learn about and interact with competitors through virtual classroom visits and short performances.
Menuhin Artistic Director Gordon Back said in a written statement that when the event was postponed last year, they didn't envision not bringing it back to Richmond this year.
"We made the difficult decision to hold the Competition virtually because the...pandemic would have made it impossible for us all to travel to Richmond from so many different parts of the world," Back said. "We are determined to celebrate these incredibly talented young people, and to provide as much of the 'Menuhin experience' for them as we possibly can."
Performances, master classes and more will be produced, streamed and televised through VPM and will be accessible on Menuhin Competition Richmond 2021 website, https://2021.menuhincompetition.org/competition-2021, as well as on The Violin Channel and other social media.
