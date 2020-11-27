Midlothian native Summer Brown lands big role on ABC’s 'The Good Doctor'

Summer Brown, 25, a graduate of Midlothian High School and emerging actress, had her first major TV audition over the summer.
Now, she’s appearing in a recurring role on ABC’s “The Good Doctor” as Olivia Jackson, a first-year resident vying for a position at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.
The series, now in its fourth season, follows the ups and down of Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young autistic savant surgical resident at the hospital.
“It’s all been so surreal, it’s barely sinking in,” Brown said by phone from Vancouver, where she’s filming the show. “If you told me a year ago that I’d be in Vancouver filming ‘The Good Doctor,’ I never would have believed it.”
Brown grew up in Midlothian with her parents and 3 sisters. She attended Bettie Weaver Elementary School, Midlothian Middle and got her start in theater at Midlothian High School.
She wanted to take a theater production class but when the class was full, she was thrown into an acting class.
“I was dreading it,” Brown said. “Like my character on the show, I’ve always been introverted and quiet. I’ve always been a big observer. I thought, ‘I’ll be the shy one that nobody wants in their group.’”
But to her surprise, she fell in love with acting.
“I was shocked when I realized how much I could bring to acting. I always thought [the best actor] would be the person who wants to be the center of attention. But I realized how much intimacy acting takes. How very personal it is. And I was able to use my skills to really connect with my characters,” Brown said.
As she progressed through high school, she worked her way up from an ensemble role to a speaking role to a lead role.
“Summer, she just shines. She always did,” Katherine Baugher, retired drama teacher at Midlothian High School, said. She said that Brown stood out in her very first role as an ensemble character in “Les Misérables.”
“Summer was kneeling at the edge of the stage in her revolutionary costume, singing with the cast. Her eyes were a light. You could tell, she was in it down to her hair follicles,” Baugher said.
Brown threw herself into the drama department in high school, performing every part from the mythological figure of Circe to an older male role in Aaron Sorkin’s “The Farnsworth Invention.”
“Going into senior year, I realized this was definitely more than a hobby for me,” Brown said. “I thought, I’m not done exploring this yet.”
Brown decided to major in theater at the University of Maryland College Park. Her dad, a retired physician, and her mom, a hospital administrator, were supportive of her acting goals. Brown said she kept trying to find a more practical second major, but she couldn’t find anything that she was as passionate about as acting.
Brown moved to San Francisco to pursue her Master of Fine Arts degree in acting at the American Conservatory Theater where she developed her acting chops in a variety of plays and musicals.
In the spring, just before graduation, she was planning to fly to New York with the MFA program to meet with industry professionals and agents when the coronavirus pandemic shut down her school and moved the remainder of her classes online.
The school launched an online portal for its students to meet with agents and managers. Brown landed representation with Thruline Entertainment, a management and production company.
They sent her an audition for “The Good Doctor.”
Brown filmed herself for the audition. Then she did a Zoom callback. A month later, in July, she landed the part.
“It was a shock. Everything this year has felt so surreal, for better or worse. It’s hard to believe anything is real,” Brown said.
But what feels most real, she said, is the connection to her character.
“From the moment I read the audition material, I thought, I know her. It’s refreshing to see a character written as a black female you can relate to,” Brown said.
Her character, Olivia Jackson, is one of four first-year residents vying for a spot at St. Bonaventure.
“Our lives are parallel in a way. We’re both fresh out of school, starting this career we’ve been working and spending our whole lives trying to start,” Brown said.
Her character’s first scene on the show is an awkward job interview.
“When I say ‘Hi’ as a nervous interviewee, that was literally my first time filming in front of a camera for a TV show,” Brown said with a laugh.
“Our biggest crossover is that we’re both listeners,” she added. “We’re more interested in listening than speaking. That’s reflective of me when I was younger. Learning there’s a superpower and strength in being able to do that.”
Both Brown and her character are learning how to excel at their new jobs through trial and error. Only in her character’s role, the consequences are life or death.
“It’s been interesting, developing the stamina for TV. It’s such a different muscle [than theater],” Brown said. “A scene might be only 2 minutes long, but it can take 7 hours to film it. It’s been a really cool learning experience.”
Brown’s first episode on “The Good Doctor” aired this past Monday. She’ll return on Monday, Nov. 30, before the show takes a break for the holidays and returns Jan. 11.
While filming in Vancouver, Brown said she continues to audition for her next big project.
“I try to remain open [about my next step], whether that’s TV or film or theater. You never know where you’re going to land,” Brown said. “That’s the excitement of it all. I’m just waiting like everybody to figure out what’s next.”
