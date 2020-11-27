Midlothian native Summer Brown lands big role on ABC’s 'The Good Doctor'

“I was shocked when I realized how much I could bring to acting. I always thought [the best actor] would be the person who wants to be the center of attention. But I realized how much intimacy acting takes. How very personal it is. And I was able to use my skills to really connect with my characters,” Brown said.

As she progressed through high school, she worked her way up from an ensemble role to a speaking role to a lead role.

“Summer, she just shines. She always did,” Katherine Baugher, retired drama teacher at Midlothian High School, said. She said that Brown stood out in her very first role as an ensemble character in “Les Misérables.”

“Summer was kneeling at the edge of the stage in her revolutionary costume, singing with the cast. Her eyes were a light. You could tell, she was in it down to her hair follicles,” Baugher said.

Brown threw herself into the drama department in high school, performing every part from the mythological figure of Circe to an older male role in Aaron Sorkin’s “The Farnsworth Invention.”

“Going into senior year, I realized this was definitely more than a hobby for me,” Brown said. “I thought, I’m not done exploring this yet.”