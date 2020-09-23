'The Walking Dead: World Beyond:' Where they filmed in Virginia, what they ate and what it was like on set at Hadad's Lake. The show premieres Oct. 4.

On a freezing night in November last year, the young and beautiful cast of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” crept through a deserted clubhouse at Hadad’s Lake, hunting for zombies. Cameras were rolling. A crew member shouted, “Watch out for the blood!”
If you’ve ever been to Hadad’s Lake, a swimming lake on Osbourne Turnpike in Henrico County, you know it’s a perfect setting for zombies.
The water was a bright nuclear green, an abandoned playground was overgrown with vines, and a rocket rested near the entrance. Crew members had aged the setting, as they did with all the locations they filmed around Richmond, to make Hadad’s Lake look even more overgrown and post- apocalyptic, with climbing vines and rusting paint.
“It’s a pretty creepy place,” Hal Cumpston, a 20-year-old from Australia who plays one of the main teens on the show, said on a break in between filming.
As temperatures dipped into the 30s, cast and crew huddled around heaters, rubbing their hands together to keep warm. When a crew member showed up holding several boxes of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, the place erupted. People threw off their blankets, grabbed a steaming chicken wing and tore in, as if they were starved.
“It’s a Friday night tradition,” one of the publicists said.
“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” is set to premiere Oct. 4 on AMC. Think of it as a teen version of long-running zombie show “The Walking Dead.”
The show follows the first generation of kids coming of age 10 years after the zombie apocalypse. The main characters are two sisters who leave their safe haven in Nebraska to find their father, who they think is on the East Coast. Four other young survivors join them on their journey. The cast is relatively young and fairly unknown; the biggest name is Julia Ormond, who stars in the first episode as the leader of the slightly sinister-seeming Civic Republic.
“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” spent six months in the Richmond area last year, filming 10 episodes of the new spinoff, which was originally set to premiere in the spring. The airdate was moved to the fall due to the coronavirus.
The show filmed around Richmond, Petersburg, Hopewell and many surrounding areas. According to the Virginia Film Office, the spinoff generated over $48 million in direct spending in Virginia in the six-plus months it spent here. The show created hundreds of jobs and benefited over 350 small businesses in Virginia.
“It’s like moving around an entire city. On any given day, they might have 250 extras,” said Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office.
When the show started filming in Hopewell in August 2019, it literally took over the entire downtown for a month.
The upside down in Hopewell
You may have seen the pictures of plane parts from last summer — a tail and a wing, a 737 fuselage split in half — and upside-down cars littering the streets of downtown Hopewell.
That was the start of filming “The Walking Dead: The World Beyond.”
- “I was like, ‘Holy sh--! This is a real show. It shut down a whole town and made it look like part of the apocalypse,” said Cumpston, the actor from Australia. On the show, he plays Silas, a sort of Boo Radley figure who joins sisters Hope and Iris on the quest to find their father.
“The Walking Dead” filmed in Hopewell for three weeks in the summer of 2019. At one point, there were over 100 extras in one shot.
“Filming that scene in Hopewell was surreal,” said Nicolas Cantu, who plays Elton, 14, the youngest of the teens on the show. He portrays an old soul with an analytical mind in a boy’s body. He wears a Tuffy bite-proof suit that he calls “my armor.”
While the cast and crew were filming in Hopewell, local coffee shops and restaurants became a second home for them .
Guncotton Coffee, at 238 E. Broadway, found itself smack dab in the middle of filming. And it stayed open throughout it. At one point, it was open for 60 hours straight during an overnight filming.
“The film crew drinks coffee as their primary liquid,” said Ginny Gum, manager of the shop, which is now temporarily closed due to COVID. “We realized there was an opportunity for us. We really enjoyed it, to be honest. They brought in so much business to the downtown area.”
Guncotton started putting “zombie themed” items on the menu, such as zombie avocado toast and a drink called the red-eyed zombie.
“It was an iced beverage with some added espresso and things to help keep the crew awake all night. We sold so many, it was amazing,” Gum said.
Later, the crew turned Guncotton’s backroom into its makeup and costume station, as well as its catering hall.
“Zombies were in full makeup, with their guts hanging out, drinking coffee, casually carrying on full conversations,” Gum said. “They’d be hanging out for 12 to 18 hours in costume.”
There were so many zombies in Guncotton, the shop had to put a disclaimer on its social media pages asking parents not to bring kids in during the height of filming, for fear of scaring them.
Other Hopewell venues, such as Saucy’s BBQ, Paddy’s Irish Pub, Haley’s Honey Meadery and Skrimp Shack, also saw a fair amount of traffic from “The Walking Dead.”
“They filmed much of the first episode here in Hopewell,” said Charlie Dane, assistant city manager. “Lots of people came down to see what a TV set looks like and to get their picture with the plane crash in the background.”
After Hopewell, the “World Beyond” crew moved around, filming everywhere from downtown Petersburg and Richmond to the Richmond Coliseum and Hadad’s Lake.
Empties vs. zombies
“You know if it’s a ‘Walking Dead’ production, it’s going to be dark,” Cumpston said in his Australian accent. He’d been a fan of the show for years before landing the role. “I’m pretty sunk in ‘The Walking Dead’ world. I’m wearing yesterday’s blood.” Then he smiled, saying, “It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”
“The Walking Dead” is known for being extra graphic, with lots of blood, gore and stuff to make you go “ew.”
For the teens in “The World Beyond,” it’s their first time killing zombies. It’s confusing; it’s scary; they don’t know how to do it at first. They have to learn. And on this show, zombies are called “empties.”
As in, I ghosted that empty. I smashed that empty. I emptied that empty.
And guess where those empties came from? The local area.
Kendall Cooper Casting put out a casting notice for the show, saying that “The Walking Dead” was looking for locals to work as zombies, and it was overwhelmed by the response. It received over 8,000 submissions online.
“People just love the show and were excited for the chance to be on it,” Cooper said.
Kendall Cooper ended up casting over 1,000 roles throughout the season, although many of those were played by the same performer.
Casting for “empties” meant that Cooper was looking for a certain type of person.
“We were looking for tall and thin people. If they’ve been turned for a long time, they were degraded and emaciated,” Cooper said.
She was also looking for extras with a background in movement.
“The walk and the movement is the thing that makes empties, empties. We did a ‘zombie school’ where we had 250 people come in. We saw everybody’s walk. We needed people who had a very available schedule. And then we were able to narrow it down,” Cooper said.
Some people just wanted to be an empty for a day, but Cooper said they needed a repeat team of empties.
“It takes so much [time] to make an empty,” she said. “They have dentures made for them. They have contact lenses and body prosthetics. It was really intense when they were in full makeup. They had to learn how to do the walk with all of that on. They got really good at it. Everybody wants to be a zombie on ‘The Walking Dead.’”
But in the end, only a core group of 25 empties was cast.
The empties spanned every ethnicity, Cooper said. “Men and women, people of all ages — from people in their 40s and 50s to people in their 30s and 20s. We spanned a big cross section.”
The group of 25 played many different zombie roles on the show, with different makeup, clothes and hair.
“I had so much fun working on this from a casting perspective,” Cooper said. “I’ve done a lot of period dramas and serious modern-day shows like ‘Homeland’ in the past. This was the first time I ever hired zombies. And now I’m an expert.”
Zombie wear
The zombies have a look, and it’s called “walker wear.” Tattered, bloody clothing that is decomposing and can be worn by a rotting corpse. And Airelle Bielicki, a local set costumer, had to learn how to make it.
“We find clothes from thrift stories and then completely age them to be zombie wear. We use fake blood, different layers of paint and dye to create a really muted, darker depth tone,” Bielicki said.
Originally from Buffalo, N.Y., she now lives outside of Richmond. Before landing the job with “The World Beyond,” she had mostly worked on period pieces, such as “Turn.”
During the hot summer months, she also worked on creating a cooling shirt for the actors that pumped cool air under their costumes. When filming started in 2019, Richmond was experiencing one of the hottest summers in years, with sweltering days that soared into the high 90s.
The show filmed from late June through December, which meant the cast experienced both ends of the Richmond-area weather spectrum.
“It was definitely tough. In the beginning, we had to make sure everybody had sunscreen and enough water. At the end, we were layering people up with long johns and blankets,” Cooper said.
“Filming in Virginia in the summer was insane. The summer storms messed up our schedule. It was brutal,” said Nico Tortorella, who plays Felix on the show. His all-leather costume kept him extra hot in the summer, but he grew to appreciate it in December, he said.
Richmond faves from ‘The Walking Dead’
The “World Beyond” cast members explored and found favorite spots around Richmond during their time here.
Tortorella, one of the older stars at 31, plays a warrior who is gay. While in Richmond over the summer, he said he spent a whole day at Texas Beach, a popular swimming spot in James River Park near Maymont, and explored restaurants, such as Saison and Longoven.
Annet Mahendru, 30, plays Huck, a highly trained security guard who works alongside Felix. She said she loved living in Richmond. She especially enjoyed the South of the James Farmers Market on Saturdays. “It’s like a dog show, every Saturday,” she said. “I want to move here,” she added.
Aliyah Royale, 20, plays Iris, who is 16 on the show and one of the main girl protagonists. Something of a foodie, she dug into the Richmond food scene, especially enjoying the oysters at Rappahannock (now temporarily closed) and the churro donut at Wong Gonzalez.
Now, the cast and crew are set to return to Richmond this fall to film the final season of the limited two-season series. Although this time around, there will be new protocols and safety measures in place because of COVID-19.
And no more big boxes of Lee’s Famous Chicken with everybody digging in for a wing.
“Meals will be different now, which is sort of sad,” Edmunds said. “It was part of the camaraderie of being on set.”
But the upside is that filmmakers are used to solving complex problems.
“After months of development, they’ve developed pretty thorough protocols and testing procedures to return to Virginia to start filming again,” Edmunds said. “And we can’t wait for them to come back.”
