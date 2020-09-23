'The Walking Dead: World Beyond:' Where they filmed in Virginia, what they ate and what it was like on set at Hadad's Lake. The show premieres Oct. 4.

“People just love the show and were excited for the chance to be on it,” Cooper said.

Kendall Cooper ended up casting over 1,000 roles throughout the season, although many of those were played by the same performer.

Casting for “empties” meant that Cooper was looking for a certain type of person.

“We were looking for tall and thin people. If they’ve been turned for a long time, they were degraded and emaciated,” Cooper said.

She was also looking for extras with a background in movement.

“The walk and the movement is the thing that makes empties, empties. We did a ‘zombie school’ where we had 250 people come in. We saw everybody’s walk. We needed people who had a very available schedule. And then we were able to narrow it down,” Cooper said.

Some people just wanted to be an empty for a day, but Cooper said they needed a repeat team of empties.