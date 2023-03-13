Benjamin C. Cronly has been named executive director of The Byrd Theatre Foundation.

Cronly previously served the foundation as a board member, treasurer and, prior to becoming executive director, was assistant general manager.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the dedication and work that Ben has demonstrated throughout his time here at The Byrd Theatre Foundation, and it is an honor to serve under his leadership,” said Becky Dixon, general manager and CFO of the foundation, in a news release.

In an email, Cronly said, ”My immediate goal is to bring people back into the theatre through both public programming and private events.

"As COVID affected many aspects of society, the movie industry has been negatively impacted due to movies being released and then going straight to streaming," he said. "I am looking to find an economic environment between public showings and private events.”

Cronly said his long-term goal is to have the theater "renovated back to its original 1928 grandeur" in time for its 100th anniversary.

Cronly, a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College, previously worked in the investment management industry. He replaces former executive director Stacy Shaw, who served from June 2020 to March 2023 and had been hired as the Byrd's first-ever executive director.

Though her departure might have seemed “sudden on the surface,” Shaw said in a text message, the foundation had “worked with me over several months as I was dealing with multiple family and personal matters that had popped up simultaneously.

“Ultimately, I left because I needed to relocate closer to my family,” she said.

Shaw said she is “thrilled that Ben Cronly has been tapped to take over as he is a trusted member of the organization and the community of Richmond, and now a trusted colleague and friend of mine from our work together for the Byrd these last three years.

“The theatre is in good hands with Ben, and the community should expect the continued forward momentum to continue to restore the theatre that was begun under my tenure,” Shaw said.

