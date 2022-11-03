“Christmas at the Greenbrier,” filmed at The Greenbrier resort, to debut on Thanksgiving

The new holiday film “Christmas at the Greenbrier,” filmed on location at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia, is set to debut on Fox Nation’s streaming service on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

Think of it as a Hallmark-type of movie set entirely at The Greenbrier resort with its signature Dorothy Draper interior design.

"Christmas at the Greenbrier" will be the second original film from the Fox Nation streaming service.

The film stars Alicia Leigh Willis as Abby, The Greenbrier’s director of public relations, and Josh Murray as Ben, a former professional football quarterback. Former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer makes a cameo appearance, as well as West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s beloved English bulldog, Babydog.

The crew filmed for two weeks starting in July and ending in early August. The resort was decorated for the holidays out of season in the middle of the summer.

“The entire hotel was decorated just as it is for the Christmas season. Our guests embraced it, and many of them took photos with the decorations. Some said it was the perfect opportunity to get a photo for their Christmas cards this year,” Cam Huffman, a spokesperson for the resort, said via email.

The production company also had to make fake snow for many of the outdoor scenes.

“It had to look like December at The Greenbrier in the middle of July,” Huffman said.

The storyline follows a complicated relationship between Abby and Ben, who meet up at The Greenbrier during the holidays after having not seen each other in years. The film features many Greenbrier sights and sounds, such as sleigh riding, tree lightings, cookie decorating and a grand Christmas Eve ball inside the Cameo Ballroom.

“Christmas is such a magical time at The Greenbrier, and we’re thrilled that a piece of that charm will be shared with the world in this new movie,” Jill Justice, president of The Greenbrier, said in a release.

The film used the Greenbrier’s traditional holiday decorations in the movie, many of which were purchased new for the season.

“When guests visit during the holiday season, they will have an opportunity to see the hotel decorated just as it was for the movie,” Huffman said.

“The Greenbrier was an ideal setting to bring this movie to life and we’re incredibly proud of the product,” Jason Klarman, president of the streaming service, said in a release.

“We hope this movie allows a new audience to experience the magic of Christmas at The Greenbrier and brings back wonderful memories for our loyal guests,” Justice said.

The Greenbrier is offering guests the chance to see the film from Nov. 4 to Nov. 23 before its release.

The Greenbrier, founded in 1778, is a luxury mountain resort in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. It has drawn visitors from Central Virginia and the Richmond area since its very beginnings.

“It’s a beautiful drive from the Richmond area and the perfect spot for a weekend getaway or a longer stay. We hope many of our friends from the area join us this holiday season to celebrate this new movie that perfectly captures the magic of Christmas at The Greenbrier,” Huffman said.