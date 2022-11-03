“Christmas at the Greenbrier,” filmed at The Greenbrier resort, to debut on Thanksgiving

The new holiday film “Christmas at the Greenbrier,” filmed on location at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia, is set to debut on Fox Nation’s streaming service on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.
Think of it as a Hallmark-type of movie set entirely at The Greenbrier resort with its signature Dorothy Draper interior design.
"Christmas at the Greenbrier" will be the second original film from the Fox Nation streaming service.
The film stars Alicia Leigh Willis as Abby, The Greenbrier’s director of public relations, and Josh Murray as Ben, a former professional football quarterback. Former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer makes a cameo appearance, as well as West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s beloved English bulldog, Babydog.
The crew filmed for two weeks starting in July and ending in early August. The resort was decorated for the holidays out of season in the middle of the summer.
“The entire hotel was decorated just as it is for the Christmas season. Our guests embraced it, and many of them took photos with the decorations. Some said it was the perfect opportunity to get a photo for their Christmas cards this year,” Cam Huffman, a spokesperson for the resort, said via email.
The production company also had to make fake snow for many of the outdoor scenes.
“It had to look like December at The Greenbrier in the middle of July,” Huffman said.
The storyline follows a complicated relationship between Abby and Ben, who meet up at The Greenbrier during the holidays after having not seen each other in years. The film features many Greenbrier sights and sounds, such as sleigh riding, tree lightings, cookie decorating and a grand Christmas Eve ball inside the Cameo Ballroom.
“Christmas is such a magical time at The Greenbrier, and we’re thrilled that a piece of that charm will be shared with the world in this new movie,” Jill Justice, president of The Greenbrier, said in a release.
The film used the Greenbrier’s traditional holiday decorations in the movie, many of which were purchased new for the season.
“When guests visit during the holiday season, they will have an opportunity to see the hotel decorated just as it was for the movie,” Huffman said.
“The Greenbrier was an ideal setting to bring this movie to life and we’re incredibly proud of the product,” Jason Klarman, president of the streaming service, said in a release.
“We hope this movie allows a new audience to experience the magic of Christmas at The Greenbrier and brings back wonderful memories for our loyal guests,” Justice said.
The Greenbrier is offering guests the chance to see the film from Nov. 4 to Nov. 23 before its release.
The Greenbrier, founded in 1778, is a luxury mountain resort in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. It has drawn visitors from Central Virginia and the Richmond area since its very beginnings.
“It’s a beautiful drive from the Richmond area and the perfect spot for a weekend getaway or a longer stay. We hope many of our friends from the area join us this holiday season to celebrate this new movie that perfectly captures the magic of Christmas at The Greenbrier,” Huffman said.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
