Constance Wu releases memoir, stars in 'Lyle, Lyle Crocodile' & chats about growing up in Richmond

In her memoir of essays, “Making a Scene,” actor Constance Wu writes about the challenges she’s faced — backlash over a tweet that made her suicidal, being raped by a seemingly “nice guy” — but growing up Asian American in the Richmond area is not among them.

“In friendly Richmond, our family had always been welcomed as part of the community,” Wu, 40, writes on Page 95. The “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Crazy Rich Asians” star also mentioned her fond feelings toward her hometown on the Oct. 5 episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” and in a recent phone interview.

“I know we often hear Asian American narratives of feeling like an outcast or feeling betrayed. I never got that in Richmond, and I’m not just saying that because you’re writing for the Richmond Times-Dispatch,” Wu says from her Los Angeles home. “I’ve always thought Richmonders were warm and friendly. I found a natural home in community theater with Becki Jones, who back then [directed for] Henrico Teen Theatre and HATTheatre.”

“I never experienced, at least not overtly, any race-based bullying or discrimination,” she continues. “It was a wonderful place to grow up.”

In “Making a Scene” ($29, Scribner), Wu includes photos of herself as a child outside Maybeury Elementary in Henrico County, describes checking out books from Tuckahoe Public Library, romanticizes hardships as a teenager from comfortable suburban Richmond and talks about working at Montana Gold Bread Co. as her first job.

Wu mostly worked at the since-shuttered Parham Road Montana Gold location, but occasionally on weekends or around the holidays, she had shifts at the Carytown flagship store that still operates under original owners Sher and Rich Lahvic.

Until recently, Sher had no idea her former employee was famous.

“I’m very familiar with Constance Wu — I’ve seen ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ a couple of times — but I didn’t realize it was the same person until ‘Access Hollywood’ called,” Sher says. “The first thing I did was Google ‘Constance Wu,’ and then I realized she was from Richmond. I was like, ‘It’s Connie! I remember her.’ But I had no idea she grew up to be Constance Wu the actress.”

A producer from “Access Hollywood” read an advance copy of Wu’s book, and in it Wu writes about working for Rich and Sher. The “Access” producer contacted the couple and asked them to record a greeting to their former employee that an “Access” rep played for Wu at the red carpet premiere of her recent family film, “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” resulting in an emotional response from Wu.

“We loved her reaction,” Sher says. “It was so genuine.”

Sher has a copy of Wu’s book, and she’s read the Montana Gold chapter, learning for the first time that Wu left Montana Gold to work for a competing bread store. Wu regretted that move. Sher remembers Wu as a valued worker.

“She was just a kid, like 17 or 18, but she was very sharp, let me tell ya,” Sher says. “When I get 17-year-olds today, if they’re not sharp, they don’t learn [to make] cinnamon rolls and muffins and things like that [as Wu did]. They’re just on the counter. She was a sharp cookie.”

Wu says she was surprised and touched by the video Rich and Sher taped for her.

“They really meant so much to me, and to know they remembered me was so beautiful to see,” Wu says. “I haven’t been back to Richmond recently, but next time I go back, I definitely want to go to Montana Gold and get some bread, have some cinnamon rolls.”

When the ABC comedy “Fresh Off the Boat” began its second season in 2015, Wu’s former Douglas S. Freeman High School English teacher Audrey Baylor remembered Wu as “a really good writer and a really good thinker.” So perhaps it’s no surprise that Wu is now an author.

“I don’t know if I felt confident about [my writing],” Wu says. “I just know what I like. And I know what I like to read. And so I wrote something that I would have liked to read.”

When she began writing in 2016, Wu says it was a different, more politically minded book. When she stepped back and read what she wrote, “it was just awful.

“After a few years of writing, I realized that it wanted to be a more personal book,” Wu says. “In a strange way, the book sort of guided me to what it wanted to be.”

“Making a Scene” offers a glimpse inside Wu’s thought process and her emotions. Several essays take place in the Richmond area as she was growing up, and Wu is unafraid to paint herself in a less than flattering light, particularly when it comes to her emotional responses, whether they’re to the perceived slights of friends or fighting with her mother (they weren’t on speaking terms for several years after “Fresh Off the Boat” premiered) and younger sister.

Wu describes an experience she came to recognize as rape a decade later (she told the guy no, but he proceeded; she didn’t fight back for fear of “making a scene”). And she mounts a well-reasoned defense of her “Fresh Off the Boat” character who came under criticism from some for playing into stereotypes.

As for the timing of the book’s release, Wu says she now feels comfortable in her own skin.

“I’ve worked through some traumas,” she says. “I’ve taken a break from social media and from Hollywood to just find myself.”

That time off came after a 2019 tweet following the announcement of the final-season renewal of “Fresh Off the Boat,” which she had expected would be canceled. She’d already lined up other jobs, and when she saw the renewal news, Wu tweeted, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F.”

She reveals in “Making a Scene” that an unnamed top producer on “Fresh Off the Boat” sexually harassed her in the first two seasons of the show. Wu says her reaction tweet to the unexpected renewal was driven by the harassment she experienced.

“Part of wanting a fresh start is wanting to start in a workplace where I didn’t begin with a history of abuse and harassment,” she says. “Because even though I quote-unquote ‘handled it’ after a year or two, it still feels bad to not speak to your boss and to see your abuser being friendly with everybody else. It isn’t a comfortable situation. So it is a multiple amount of reasons [for the tweet], but all the reasons stemmed from the abuse that I suffered.”

No one reading Wu’s tweet at the time knew of her negative experience on “Fresh Off the Boat,” and reactions to the seemingly selfish tweet were swift and judgmental. Wu wrote this summer on Twitter that she attempted suicide not long after that.

Wu took a break from Hollywood and engaged in “a lot of therapy,” she writes. She also had her first child, a daughter with musician boyfriend Ryan Kattner, and she reconciled with her mother, who now resides in Northern Virginia. (Her father, a retired Virginia Commonwealth University biology professor, still lives in Richmond.)

Wu’s acting career also resumed. In addition to “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” Wu co-starred earlier this year in Amazon Prime Video’s “The Terminal List” alongside Chris Pratt (the series has not yet officially been renewed for a second season, but it’s expected to be picked up for another season soon).

Wu will give voice to Daphne in writer-star Mindy Kaling’s upcoming HBO Max adult animated comedy, “Velma,” an origin story for the nerdiest member of the “Scooby-Doo” team.

Wu’s love of acting and performance shines through in “Making a Scene,” but there’s at least one RVA-area song-and-dance story that didn’t make the book: the time she worked as a singer belting out Top 40 songs on stage at Kings Dominion.

“It was a fun essay, because it was about working in a theme park and eating funnel cake and your time off, but it just didn’t have as much of an impact as the other essays,” she says, “so I ended up cutting it.”