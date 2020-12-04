Dirtwoman documentary now available on Amazon Prime and most major streaming platforms

"The Dirtwoman Documentary" is now available on Amazon Prime and most major streaming platforms.
Originally titled "Spider-Mites of Jesus: The Dirtwoman Documentary," Richmond filmmaker Jerry Williams decided to streamline the title to make it easier to find on-line.
The documentary has been screened at seven film festivals in the U.S. and abroad and ran for a month on the big screen at Richmond's Movieland at Boulevard Square. It premiered at the Virginia Film Festival in November 2018.
Williams, a Richmond film reviewer and independent videographer, worked on the documentary for over 19 years and interviewed over 70 subjects for the film.
"After sharing it with film festivals all over the U.S. last year, it’s great to be able to unleash Donnie on the world, especially in time to commemorate his birthday on Dec. 7, when he would have been 68," Williams said via email.
The documentary introduces the world to Richmond icon, sometime drag queen and larger-than-life personality Donnie Corker, known as Dirtwoman.
Corker grew up in Oregon Hill, peeled garlic at Mamma ‘Zu, sold flowers on Grace Street, ran for mayor, helped raise money with the annual food drive Hamaganza and became an early advocate of sorts for gay Richmonders.
He was known for his outlandish antics, such as defecating in the back of a police car (which earned him the moniker Dirtwoman), offering crabs from his crotch for a GWAR video and posing for his own pin-up calendar at 350 pounds.
He died in 2017 at age 65.
In 2019, Mayor Levar Stoney honored Corker by declaring the first week of April "Dirtwoman Week." Locals also memorialized Corker with a manhole cover with Corker's face etched onto it in front of Mamma 'Zu restaurant on S. Pine Street in Richmond.
"The Dirtwoman Documentary" is now available on the following platforms:
Google Play: $3.99 for rent,; $9.99 to own
Amazon Prime Video: $3.99 to rent; $14.99 to own
YouTube: $4.99 to rent; $9.99 to own
Vimeo On Demand: $3.99 to rent; $14.99 to own
Ariztical On Demand $3.99 to rent; $14.99 to own
"The Dirtwoman Documentary" is also On Demand for Xfinity, FIOS and Dish.
The documentary is also expected to be available to iTunes and VUDU in the near future.
For more information, visit DirtwomanDoc.com.
