Dirtwoman documentary now available on Amazon Prime and most major streaming platforms

"The Dirtwoman Documentary" is now available on Amazon Prime and most major streaming platforms.

Originally titled "Spider-Mites of Jesus: The Dirtwoman Documentary," Richmond filmmaker Jerry Williams decided to streamline the title to make it easier to find on-line.

The documentary has been screened at seven film festivals in the U.S. and abroad and ran for a month on the big screen at Richmond's Movieland at Boulevard Square. It premiered at the Virginia Film Festival in November 2018.

Williams, a Richmond film reviewer and independent videographer, worked on the documentary for over 19 years and interviewed over 70 subjects for the film.

"After sharing it with film festivals all over the U.S. last year, it’s great to be able to unleash Donnie on the world, especially in time to commemorate his birthday on Dec. 7, when he would have been 68," Williams said via email.

The documentary introduces the world to Richmond icon, sometime drag queen and larger-than-life personality Donnie Corker, known as Dirtwoman.

Corker grew up in Oregon Hill, peeled garlic at Mamma ‘Zu, sold flowers on Grace Street, ran for mayor, helped raise money with the annual food drive Hamaganza and became an early advocate of sorts for gay Richmonders.