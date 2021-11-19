Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor's 'Raymond & Ray' filming around Richmond

Hollywood stars Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor have been spotted around Richmond filming “Raymond and Ray," an Apple Original Films production.
On Tuesday, crews filmed scenes of Hawke running down the street in Jackson Ward and chatting with Sophie Okonedo, a British actress known for her role in "Hotel Rwanda." On Wednesday, film crews were spotted outside of Quirk Hotel and filming around West Broad Street in downtown Richmond. Hawke and Okonedo were also spotted filming in Oakwood Cemetery in the East End.
The crew started filming in October in the central Virginia area, including metro Richmond, and is finished filming in the area. The project is expected to wrap up around Christmas, as the Richmond Times-Dispatch originally reported in September. The cast and crew has also been filming in Fulton Hill, Church Hill, Hopewell, Petersburg and the Cartersville area, according to the Virginia Film Office.
Hawke and McGregor have been hitting the Richmond restaurant scene as well. In October, McGregor and his wife took a photo with the staff of The Lilly Pad in Varina, which the restaurant posted to its Facebook page. Later that month, Ethan Hawke and his daughter Maya enjoyed a meal at Cul’s Courthouse Grill in Charles City County, which also posted a photo on its Facebook page.
“Raymond and Ray” tells the story of half brothers who have lived in the shadow of a difficult father. A release date hasn't been set yet.
This is the second time Hawke has filmed a project in Virginia. In 2019, Hawke filmed the Showtime limited series “The Good Lord Bird” in the area. The star lived with his family in Richmond’s Fan District while filming “The Good Lord Bird” and said he enjoyed the city’s lively restaurant scene, swimming in the James River and watching movies at the Byrd Theatre.
"We are thrilled to support another important production for Virginia. Close relationships with the filmmakers, our talented local crew, partnerships with the communities and an essential film incentive program all came together to bring this work to the Commonwealth," Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office, said. "All of our visiting professional love RVA and want to return," Edmunds said, noting Hawke's fondness for Richmond.
The film has Virginia ties with Julie Lynn, a graduate of the University of Virginia and a board member for the Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville, serving as a producer. The Virginia Film Office said that it has been trying to find a project for the prestigious producer, known for her work on "Terminator: Dark Fate" and "Passengers," for over two decades.
"Without her advocacy it would not have come together," Edmunds said.
"We are so thankful to Apple Studios for their second production in two years," he added. "This is a testament to how Virginia offers the perfect palette for storytellers and a great personal experience for when they are not working. We love repeat business."
