Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor's 'Raymond & Ray' filming around Richmond

“Raymond and Ray” tells the story of half brothers who have lived in the shadow of a difficult father. A release date hasn't been set yet.

This is the second time Hawke has filmed a project in Virginia. In 2019, Hawke filmed the Showtime limited series “The Good Lord Bird” in the area. The star lived with his family in Richmond’s Fan District while filming “The Good Lord Bird” and said he enjoyed the city’s lively restaurant scene, swimming in the James River and watching movies at the Byrd Theatre.

"We are thrilled to support another important production for Virginia. Close relationships with the filmmakers, our talented local crew, partnerships with the communities and an essential film incentive program all came together to bring this work to the Commonwealth," Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office, said. "All of our visiting professional love RVA and want to return," Edmunds said, noting Hawke's fondness for Richmond.

The film has Virginia ties with Julie Lynn, a graduate of the University of Virginia and a board member for the Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville, serving as a producer. The Virginia Film Office said that it has been trying to find a project for the prestigious producer, known for her work on "Terminator: Dark Fate" and "Passengers," for over two decades.