Ethan Hawke heading back to Virginia to film 'Raymond and Ray' with Ewan McGregor

Ethan Hawke is heading back to Virginia this fall to film a new feature film "Raymond and Ray" with Ewan McGregor.
From Apple Original Films, "Raymond and Ray" tells the story of half brothers who have lived in the shadow of a difficult father. Rodrigo García, who worked on "In Treatment," will write and direct. Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón, of "Gravity" and "Roma," will produce with Bonnie Curtis of "Saving Private Ryan" and Julie Lynn of "Albert Nobbs." Lynn is a board member for the Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville and a graduate of the University of Virginia.
The crew will start filming in the central Virginia area, including metro Richmond and possibly in Hopewell and Petersburg, starting in early October. The crew is expected to continue filming in Virginia and wrap up around Christmas.
“Major projects like 'Raymond and Ray' shine a powerful spotlight on and increase awareness of all that Virginia offers,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in an announcement for the project. “We look forward to working with the film’s exceptional team and to the economic benefits a film of this scale will bring to Virginia workers and businesses.”
“Attending the lovely Virginia Film Festival whetted our appetite to film in the Commonwealth,” said director Garcia, along with producers Cuaron, Curtis and Lynn, in a joint statement. “The Virginia Film Office has been amazing, and we’re thrilled to bring 'Raymond and Ray' here, with Apple’s support, to take advantage of the gorgeous locations and fall colors."
Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office, said Hawke enjoyed filming "The Good Lord Bird" in Virginia and was eager to come back. He's also pleased to work with Lynn on "Raymond and Ray."
"We've been looking for a project that would bring her back to Virginia for a long time," Edmunds said. "There is truly no greater testament to Virginia’s rich assets, talented workers, and film-friendly atmosphere than repeat customers of this distinction, and we’re enthusiastic about another special opportunity to grow our partnership.”
Even during the pandemic, three major shows were filmed in the Virginia area: the Hulu limited series "Dopesick," AMC’s "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" and Apple TV’s "Swagger."
"Dopesick" will premiere on Hulu on Oct. 13. "Swagger" will premiere on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Oct. 29. The remainder of the 10-episode season will be released weekly. Those three shows generated $120 million in direct spending in Virginia in nine months.
The indie film "Tapawingo," starring Jon Heder and Billy Zane, also filmed in the Virginia area this summer, mostly in Hopewell.
In 2019, Hawke filmed the Showtime limited series "The Good Lord Bird" in Virginia, mainly on the State Farm complex in Powhatan County as well as in Richmond and Petersburg.
Hawke lived with his family in Richmond's Fan District while filming "The Good Lord Bird" and said he enjoyed the city's lively restaurant scene, swimming in the James River and watching movies at the Byrd Theatre.
"The Good Lord Bird" contributed $32.2 million in direct spending in Virginia, according to the Virginia Film Office.
"Raymond and Ray" will be eligible for a Virginia film tax credit or grant, depending on the number of Virginia workers hired, as well as goods and services purchased.
