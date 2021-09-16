Ethan Hawke heading back to Virginia to film 'Raymond and Ray' with Ewan McGregor

Ethan Hawke is heading back to Virginia this fall to film a new feature film "Raymond and Ray" with Ewan McGregor.

From Apple Original Films, "Raymond and Ray" tells the story of half brothers who have lived in the shadow of a difficult father. Rodrigo García, who worked on "In Treatment," will write and direct. Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón, of "Gravity" and "Roma," will produce with Bonnie Curtis of "Saving Private Ryan" and Julie Lynn of "Albert Nobbs." Lynn is a board member for the Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville and a graduate of the University of Virginia.

The crew will start filming in the central Virginia area, including metro Richmond and possibly in Hopewell and Petersburg, starting in early October. The crew is expected to continue filming in Virginia and wrap up around Christmas.

“Major projects like 'Raymond and Ray' shine a powerful spotlight on and increase awareness of all that Virginia offers,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in an announcement for the project. “We look forward to working with the film’s exceptional team and to the economic benefits a film of this scale will bring to Virginia workers and businesses.”