 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

French Film Festival returns to Richmond this weekend

  • 0
French Film Festival

This year's French Film Festival poster.

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the French Film Festival returns to the Byrd Theatre this weekend, running now through Sunday.

The festival is a local favorite, bringing dozens of French films to the big screen that often can't be seen anywhere else in the U.S.

Feature films include "Tralala," a romantic-mystery-comedy, "Spread Your Wings," a family-friendly film about a father-son, and the animated feature "The Crossing," just to name a few.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for entry, as well as N95 masks, which can be purchased on site for $2. Seating will be spaced and limited to 400 per screening.

Tickets for individual films are $15 and on sale at the Byrd Theatre a half hour before each show, although some shows tend to sell out.  Festival passes run $65 to $115. More information at https://frenchfilmfestival.us.

If you go

What: French Film Festival

When: Now through Sunday

Where: Byrd Theatre, 2908 W. Cary St.

More information: https://frenchfilmfestival.us/

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

The greatest movies never made

The greatest movies never made

Even auteurs like Spike Lee, Stanley Kubrick and Alfred Hitchcock have had passion projects shelved due to overly ambitious plans, studios afraid to take risks, and laughably enormous budgets.

Watch Now: Related Video

'The Power of the Dog' battles for Oscar best picture, could be Netflix’s first

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News