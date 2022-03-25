French Film Festival returns to Richmond this weekend

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the French Film Festival returns to the Byrd Theatre this weekend, running now through Sunday.
The festival is a local favorite, bringing dozens of French films to the big screen that often can't be seen anywhere else in the U.S.
Feature films include "Tralala," a romantic-mystery-comedy, "Spread Your Wings," a family-friendly film about a father-son, and the animated feature "The Crossing," just to name a few.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for entry, as well as N95 masks, which can be purchased on site for $2. Seating will be spaced and limited to 400 per screening.
Tickets for individual films are $15 and on sale at the Byrd Theatre a half hour before each show, although some shows tend to sell out. Festival passes run $65 to $115. More information at https://frenchfilmfestival.us.
