Goochland teen lands major role in indie flick 'Tapawingo', filming in Hopewell and Richmond this summer

Instead of summer camp this year, Goochland teen Sawyer Williams will be spending the summer filming indie film “Tapawingo” with Jon Heder and Billy Zane.

The indie flick will tell a coming-of-age story about a “listless oddball who becomes the unlikely bodyguard for a misfit teenager and finds himself in the crosshairs of the town’s family of bullies,” according to a release. The movie is filming primarily in Hopewell in June and July, as well as locations in Petersburg and Richmond.

Sawyer, 13, will play Oswalt, the “misfit teenager,” whose parents hire the help of bodyguards played by Heder and Zane.

Sawyer started acting at theater camps at SPARC and the HATTheatre. At age 10, he landed his first role in a theater production of “A Christmas Memory” performed for The Illuminated Stage in Hopewell. The acting bug took hold and he continued, landing a role in Dogwood Dell’s production of “Matilda” as well as Cadence Theatre and Virginia Rep’s production of “13.”

For the past year and a half, he's been represented by Brilliant Talent Management, based in Los Angeles and New York, which got him the audition for “Tapawingo.” In April, with the pandemic still going on, Sawyer auditioned for the part over Zoom.