An Oscar nomination for his animated film — “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On“ — has left Henrico native Dean Fleischer Camp feeling awed and appreciative.

“I am deeply flattered and beside myself,” he said in a statement through his publicist.

The feature-length, stop-motion animation film, many years in the making, is about an adorably sincere little shell, Marcel, who is in search of community. It is, in turns, sweet and sad, but always charming and wise and was the subject of a Richmond Times-Dispatch story in July.

The film was nominated in the “Best Animated Feature” category. The 95th Academy Awards will be presented on March 12.

“Thank you to the Academy for championing new voices and recognizing all our hard work over the last decade,” said Fleischer Camp, who is on location in Hawaii directing a live-action remake of Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch.”

“This film is all about family and community, and this honor belongs most of all to the one that helped me make this film.”

“Marcel” was among 27 qualifying films under consideration for an Oscar nomination and it’s been on something of a streak, receiving nominations from the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards and winning the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review awards. So, the announcement last month of its nomination was not a complete shock, said Leah Chang, Fleischer Camp’s spokesperson.

“You can always keep fingers crossed, but you never know until the nomination is actually announced,” Chang wrote in an email.

Fleischer Camp, 38, graduated from Freeman High School and spent two years at James Madison University before transferring to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. More than a decade ago — while living in what he described in a July interview with The Times-Dispatch as the “alternative stand-up comedy scene” in Brooklyn — he began making short films for fun with his comedian friends and screening them before live audiences.

Fleischer Camp’s parents, Mike Camp and Sydney Fleischer, who still live in town, are obviously proud and appreciative that “Dean’s time in Richmond schools and art classes nurtured him and led to NYU Film school and now Marcel with more to come,” Sydney Fleischer wrote in an email. “Also we are especially proud because he does not have particularly creative parents!”

Said Mike Camp: “We are thrilled and delighted for Dean and his team that they are being recognized on the big stage for the sweet and stirring film they created. … [that] has touched hearts and raised hopes across the country amidst so much recent travail and hardship.”

Creative inspiration for Marcel came in 2010 when he and then-girlfriend Jenny Slate, a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” for the 2009-2010 season, attended a friend’s wedding where they found themselves sharing a hotel room with a group of people. At some point, Slate began speaking in a “tiny voice” that was both a response to the awkwardness of the cramped conditions and very entertaining. It made everyone laugh.

Fleischer Camp had promised a friend he would produce a short film for a comedy show, so he and Slate produced a film featuring her “tiny voice.” He went shopping for pieces that would bring the voice to life — small shells, a googly eye and shoes — and for about $6 built a little creature that became Marcel, a name that simply popped into Slate’s mind.

For the mini-documentary, Fleischer Camp interviewed Marcel, who offered a brief life story, which included some funny lines: What does he use as a beanbag chair? A raisin. What does he do for fun? Hang-glides on a Dorito.

They premiered the short about the earnest, talking shell at a comedy show, and the response was unexpectedly enthusiastic. A friend asked Fleischer Camp to post it on YouTube so he could share it with his mother. That was in October 2010. The three-minute video now has more than 33 million views.

That short film premiered at film festivals beginning in 2010 and spawned two more Marcel shorts and a couple of books before Fleischer Camp began working on the longer project that became “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”

“Marcel” faces stiff competition in the “Best Animated Feature” category, most notably the highly touted “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” from Netflix, plus films from Dream Works/Universal (“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”), Netflix (“The Sea Beast”) and Disney/Pixar (“Turning Red”).

In an article about Oscar predictions earlier this month, Variety noted that “Pinocchio” “is still the one to beat but the race has become a bit tighter … [and] could allow a lane for ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ to strut its way to victory with its light charm and 88-minute runtime.”

