Indie film 'Tapawingo' starring Jon Heder and Billy Zane to film in Hopewell, Petersburg & Richmond this summer

"Tapawingo," an independent film starring Jon Heder and Billy Zane, will be filming in Hopewell this summer, as well as locations in Petersburg and Richmond.

"Tapawingo" will be a coming-of-age about a "listless oddball who becomes the unlikely bodyguard for a misfit teenager and finds himself in the crosshairs of the town’s family of bullies," according to a release from Gov. Ralph Northam's office.

Heder is best known for "Napoleon Dynamite" and "Blades of Glory" and Zane is from "Titanic" and "Dead Calm." The film will also star Kim Matula of "The Bold and the Beautiful," Amanda Bearse of "Married...With Children" and Blake Clark from "Home Improvement."

The indie film joins three other major projects that have been filming in Central Virginia recently, including "Dopesick," "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" and "Swagger." Those projects injected over $120 million to the economy over a nine-month period, according Brian Ball, Virginia's secretary of commerce and trade.

“This industry continues to create high-paying jobs and generate instant revenue for Virginia businesses large and small,” he said.