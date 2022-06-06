Local film 'Headwaters Down' a highlight of this week's Richmond International Film Festival

A group of friends want the River City to learn more about the river.

"Headwaters Down," a film that captures five friends adventuring down the James River, is one of more than 150 films that will be shown at this week's Richmond International Film Festival.

The film follows their journey while diving into the history of the river's environment and the lives that have been lived along the banks. From capsizing in whitewater rapids to being threatened with a gun over river use, the trip was not a smooth sail downstream.

"The more time you spend on the James, or any waterway, the more you learn about it," Will Gemma said. "We started to realize how the James has such a complex history, environmentally and culturally."

Gemma, along with his friends from the University of Virginia Justin Black and Dietrich Teschner, were joined by Andrew Murray, an ecologist, and Stephen Kuester, a master fisherman.

They set out in canoes laden with camera gear and camping supplies in dry bags to make a 250 mile trek down the James River. The expedition lasted 13 days, beginning at the headwaters in Botetourt County and concluding in Richmond.

"We all kind of grew up around the James River, and for years we've been taking these canoe trips along different sections of the river and have always thought it would be really cool to film one of those trips," said Black.

When they set out on the river, they didn't know what the result would be.

"We had about 60 hours of footage, so we spent a lot of long nights figuring out what we had in front of us," Teschner said.

In the production, Gemma narrates and Black scored an original soundtrack. Teschner was responsible for most of the editing.

The documentary will be shown at the Byrd Theater Wednesday at 7 p.m. along with two short films, "Revenge of the Electric Cart" and "A Little Sun."

"It's a local film made by people that live in Richmond, who love Richmond, and spend time in the water in Richmond," Teschner said. "I think there isn't an audience that's more appropriate than Richmond for it and we're super happy to show it in the Byrd and give people the opportunity to watch it and just get to know their river a lot better."

The film has already received an award, getting named the winner of the 2022 Virginia Environmental Film Contest.

"Its in our back yards," Teschner said of the James. "We are stewards of it, and if we can kind of show the majesty of it, a little bit, the troubles that it is going through, then hopefully we can get more people to care about that and get out on the river."

According to the James River Association, the health of the James River has declined slightly since the last report in 2019, but has recovered mightily from the late 60s, when it was used as a toxic waste dump.

Gemma says "most of the credit" for the James River's recovery is thanks to the James River Association.

The film also explores the state of the Monacan Indian Nation and its historic former capital, Rassawek, located along the river in Fluvanna and Louisa counties.

"It's this beautiful triangle of land that has dozens of archeological site yet to be fully investigated," Gemma said.

A settlement that once rivaled Jamestown in size, it has been neglected for years. The James River Water Authority (JRWA) had planned to run a pipeline through the land until activism prompted the group to change its plans earlier this year.

The "Headwaters Down" team hopes to show the film in more theaters across the state. Currently they are preparing for phase two in their journey down the river, from Richmond to the Chesapeake.

"We are gearing up for the next chapter," Teschner said. "We only did half of the James and so we still have the other half to do. That trip we are leaving on in three weeks."

To learn more about their film, visit headwatersdown.com.

To learn more about the Richmond International Film Festival, visit rvafilmfestival.com.