Lohmann: Henrico native's animated 'Marcel' movie debuts at The Byrd

A possible antidote to these mean, fractious times might be an animated, 1-inch-tall shell with a googly eye, a funny voice and a sweet disposition.

His name is Marcel — as in “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” a new film premiering locally on Friday at the Byrd Theatre — and he was created with $6 worth of odds and ends and a ton of imagination, much of it provided by director and writer Dean Fleischer Camp, who grew up in Henrico County.

“I think [the film] is coming out at a period of time where the timing couldn’t be better in terms of needing something like this right now,” he said, though he quickly noted it was coincidental, not intentional.

“I’ve been working on this for seven years, so there’s no possibility of being topical in any way, even if we wanted to,” he said with a laugh during a Zoom interview from Los Angeles.

Fleischer Camp, 37, was drawn to drawing and painting as a child, while his interest in film evolved. He remembered one particular family sailing trip when he was about 13 and his dad rented a few movies for a vacation that lasted far longer than a few days. The result: They watched the movies on repeat. And repeat.

“Really not wanting to be on that boat anymore and really watching these movies closely over and over again sort of opened my eyes to the artistic decisions going on to create any kind of movie,” he said. “It made me consider [movies] another form of self-expression.”

It was a turning point for Fleischer Camp, as was when his older brother Marshall — he’s the youngest of three boys — got an early VHS camcorder, and the brothers made short videos.

Fleischer Camp graduated from Freeman High School and spent two years at James Madison University before transferring to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. His first foothold in the film world was through editing — anything and everything, including a memorable one about home water births — but he was always eyeing writing and directing.

More than a decade ago, while living in what he described as the “alternative stand-up comedy scene” in Brooklyn, he began making short films for fun with his comedian friends and screening them before live audiences, which sounds a little more high-brow than it often was.

“These stand-up shows aren’t like proper shows,” he said. “They’re like in dive bars. There’s an ice machine going off, people are wandering in and out.”

This was the backdrop into which Marcel was born.

Creative inspiration can come up at the oddest of times and in the strangest of places: the shower, the car, or, in the case of Fleischer Camp, in a crowded hotel room.

In 2010, he and then-girlfriend Jenny Slate, who was a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” for the 2009-2010 season, attended a friend’s wedding where they found themselves sharing a hotel room with a group of people. At some point, Slate began speaking in a “tiny voice” that was both a response to the awkwardness of the cramped conditions and very entertaining.

“We were fascinated by it … [and] it just kept making us laugh,” Slate has said of the voice.

Soon after, when Fleischer Camp remembered he had a promised a friend he would produce a short film for a comedy show, he and Slate decided to go with the voice. He went shopping for pieces that would bring the voice to life — small shells, a googly eye and shoes — and built a little creature that became Marcel, a name that simply popped into Slate’s mind.

For the mini-documentary, Fleischer Camp interviewed Marcel, who offered a brief life story, which included some funny lines: What does he use as a beanbag chair? A raisin. What does he do for fun? Hang-glides on a Dorito.

“My one regret in life is not having a dog,” Marcel says. “But sometimes I tie a hair to a piece of lint and drag it around.”

They premiered the short about the earnest, talking shell at one of the aforementioned comedy shows, and braced for the reaction from what Fleischer Camp said was a sort of “art-hipster crowd,” and it was … amazing.

“I remember the audience going from arms crossed and kind of frowny to melting and laughing and clearly sparking with this character,” Fleischer Camp. “At that moment, I felt, ‘This is different. This actually has some real appeal to it.’ ”

A friend asked Fleischer Camp if he would post it on YouTube so she could share it with her mother. That was in October 2010. The 3-minute video now has more than 32 million views.

The film premiered at AFI FEST 2010, an international film festival in Los Angeles, where it was awarded best animated short. It also was an official selection of the 2011 Sundance Film Festival and won awards at the 2011 New York International Children’s Film Festival.

The original film spawned two more Marcel shorts and a couple of books that became popular as well. The film has been much longer in the making.

Fleischer Camp rebuffed the interest of larger studios so he could maintain control of the film about a character he’s come to care so much about.

The film, which, like the original short, has the feel of a documentary, was made by combining stop-motion animations and live-action film, a meticulous, labor-intensive process that essentially required making the movie three times: once for the audio and twice for the filming of each shot.

Much happened during the making of the movie: Fleisher Camp and Slate married, then divorced, but remained creative partners for the project; the story line of the film gradually developed, leading to the addition of Isabella Rossellini as the voice of Marcel’s grandmother and CBS News’ Lesley Stahl as herself, a clever touch that she totally bought into.

Without giving away too much of the plot, I’ll just say the adorably sincere but lonely Marcel is in search of community, as the rest of the household’s shells disappeared for reasons he didn’t understand.

The film is gentle, charming and wise, as well as pleasantly uncluttered. It’s also funny.

Making an indie film is “kind of a hustle,” said Fleischer Camp, who was named to Filmmaker Magazine’s New Faces of Independent Film in 2011, so he patched together a living during the long process of making “Marcel” by directing commercials and writing screenplays. His first feature, “Fraud,” another documentary of sorts, opened in 2016.

“Marcel” has received a strong early reception, and Fleischer Camp hopes that translates into good numbers in theaters, which could lead to a sequel or something more. He sure had a good vibe early on, soon after he posted the original “Marcel” video on YouTube a dozen years ago, when he recalled saying to himself, “I think this is going to catch on.”