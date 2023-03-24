From staff reports
A Richmond activist is raising funds to send Black students to see “The Little Mermaid,” which will be released in theaters on May 26.
“My ultimate goal is to give one thousand Black girls/students a chance to experience The Little Mermaid in theaters,” Lance Cooper wrote on his GoFundMe page. “It’s extremely important for Black youth to see characters that look like them portrayed in powerful ways on the big screen.”
Cooper launched a similar crowdfunding campaign to take local children to see the movie “Black Panther” in 2018.
“The Little Mermaid” is a “great opportunity for young students to witness a Black major cinematic character come to life,” Cooper wrote on the GoFundMe page,
“The Little Mermaid Challenge: Richmond, Virginia.”
“The Little Mermaid is much more than entertainment,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for a child to embrace their individuality and power.”
As of Thursday evening, the
GoFundMe campaign had surpassed $12,500.
All proceeds will go toward private screening tickets for children and chaperones, refreshments and “The Little Mermaid” merchandise. Any leftover funds will go to organizations “centered around giving Black girls an opportunity to lead by hearing their voices, putting them in the forefront of change efforts, and preparing them for positions in decision-making spaces,” Cooper said.
