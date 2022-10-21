'Richmond looked good' in Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor's 'Raymond & Ray,' now streaming

“Raymond & Ray,” the Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor movie that filmed in Richmond last year, will start streaming Friday on Apple TV+. It’s also headed for the big screen at Movieland on Boulevard Square this weekend for a limited run.

In the Apple original movie, Hawke and McGregor star as half brothers who reunite after many years apart to attend their father’s funeral — in Richmond! — only to discover that their father’s dying wish was for them to dig his grave.

“I’ve always wanted to film in Virginia,” said Julie Lynn, a producer of the movie and a graduate of the University of Virginia. After more than 25 years of making movies, it finally happened with “Raymond & Ray.”

If you’re looking for Richmond scenes in the movie, you don’t have to look far. Most of the action takes place at Oakwood Cemetery, a 200-year-old cemetery located in Richmond’s East End between Nine Mile Road and Stony Run Parkway.

“We looked at cemeteries all over Richmond. Hollywood was too nice,” said David Crank, the Oscar-nominated production designer who lives in Richmond.

“Oakwood was extraordinary. It’s so authentic,” Lynn said. “It felt exactly right. The minute we went there, we knew,” Lynn said.

Owned by the city and established in 1820, Oakwood Cemetery holds over 48,000 graves, including many soldiers from the Civil War. Its rich history and 200-year-old markers immediately grabbed the filmmakers, Lynn said, as soon as they saw it.

“Raymond & Ray” is something of a passion project of the director Rodrigo García, who wrote the script and also happens to be the son of the famous writer Gabriel García Márquez. Lynn, known for her work on “Terminator: Dark Fate” and “Passengers,” has been collaborating with García for many years on several projects, including “Passengers.” She’s also served on the board of the Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville for years. Lynn said she originally reached out to McGregor first for the movie. Then Hawke read the script and immediately signed on.

“This is an old-school movie. [It’s] why I wanted to be an actor,” Hawke said in an interview with Fab TV. “I like movies that celebrate real life. Real life is actually pretty exciting. Real-life drama. A lot of us have broken relationships from the past. A lot of us are struggling with how to deal with death, how to deal with living and make sense out of it all.”

This is the second time Hawke has filmed a project in Virginia. In 2019, his Showtime limited series “The Good Lord Bird” filmed in the area.

In “Raymond & Ray,” Hawke portrays Ray, a recovering addict and sometime musician who has been bouncing around from partner to partner. McGregor plays Raymond, the more strait-laced brother who is still coming to terms with his wife leaving him. Both have huge issues with their father — a larger-than-life but terrible dad — that need to be worked out through women, music and digging a grave.

Lynn said the movie originally didn’t have a set location. They looked to film in the Rust Belt in places like Pittsburgh and Cleveland as well as New Orleans and Atlanta. But Virginia won out for several reasons, most importantly perhaps, for the tax credit.

“There was no world where we could have brought it here without the tax credit,” Lynn said.

Lynn said the movie also came to Virginia specifically to work with Crank and costume designer Amy Andrews Harrell, who splits her time between New York and Virginia. And the Virginia film crew was top-notch, she said.

All of those reasons “created a perfect storm to make Virginia possible for the movie,” Lynn said. “And it’s beautiful. It has that texture that Rodrigo was after. It gave us a beautiful palette upon which to rely upon for the movie.”

The crew also filmed in Jackson Ward, downtown Richmond, Libby Hill Park, Fulton Hill, Hopewell and Petersburg. The Blanton and Pleasants country general store in Cartersville also made an appearance early in the film.

“We had a very good location scout, Colleen Gibbons, from Charlottesville,” Crank said. “We found this great house in Fulton Hill,” he said, which served as the father’s house in the movie. “It was empty and we were able to wallpaper, paint it and decorate it.” Crank is known for creating intricate, vivid sets, like the knife-display-that-looked-like-a-throne in “Knives Out,” as well as the authentic Western towns in the Tom Hanks film “News of the World.”

Richmond makes subtle appearances in “Raymond & Ray.” When the father’s girlfriend is introduced in the Fulton Hill house, she’s wearing a 43rd St. Festival of the Arts T-shirt. The long night scene of Hawke running down the street in Jackson Ward. But most of the action takes place as Oakwood Cemetery.

“Rodrigo was completely surprised by it. It was exactly what you hope for,” Crank said. “It’s an old, weathered cemetery from the Civil War. Common soldiers were buried there.”

After looking at maps of the cemetery, Crank found a giant oval in the center of the cemetery where no one had ever been buried. “It was overgrown and you couldn’t really see it when you were driving around,” Crank said. But it turned out to be the perfect location because first, they could dig a real grave for the movie. Second, “it had an incredibly good look. You could look 360 degrees and see tombstones everywhere.”

“We were able to come up for a look for Richmond that wasn’t a traditional look. It comes off in a good way. There’s not a clichéd shot of Richmond. We found really interesting places that were very visually rich. It worked out beautifully,” Crank said.

When the crew was here last year, Hawke and McGregor hit the Richmond restaurant scene. McGregor and his wife took a photo with the staff of The Lilly Pad in eastern Henrico County, while Hawke and his daughter Maya enjoyed a meal at Cul’s Courthouse Grille in Charles City County.

Lynn stayed in the Fan District while filming and rented a “perfectly appointed grandmother’s apartment” located behind a Fan home.

“It’s my favorite apartment that I ever stayed in on location,” said Lynn, who now calls California home. “It was the fall in the Fan. Every morning when I went out and saw the colors, I almost wept for the beauty of it all.”

The final expenditure figures are pending for “Raymond & Ray,” but the estimated direct spend in Virginia is over $17 million.

“Our film office team works hard to bring this work to the Commonwealth in a very competitive global landscape,” said Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office. “Our goal always is to create repeat customers.”