Richmond production designer nominated for Oscar for Tom Hanks' 'News of the World'

For inspiration, Greengrass encouraged Crank to watch “The Searchers,” a classic 1956 western starring John Wayne. But otherwise, Crank was left to his own research, studying old photographs of Texas just after the Civil War.

“Texas was stripped of statehood. It was a very poor time. No one could borrow any money. The houses weren’t painted. Everything would fall apart very quickly in that kind of atmosphere. The idea was to keep it very plain and very stark,” Crank said.

“News of the World” is a bit of a road movie with Hanks and his young charge traveling 400 miles from the top of Texas to the bottom, through different Western towns. Crank created five towns in total, from a wild Western cattle drive town to the old Spanish-Mexican feel of San Antonio. “Each town needed to have its own look and feel,” he said.

The wagon itself became a major part of the movie with Crank’s team building four different wagons for the role.

“Riding in the West was not a comfortable thing,” Crank said. "(T)here were no springs on the wheels, only on the seat. Needless to say it was not a particularly smooth ride, especially on a rutted dirt road. After long takes in the wagon, Tom would choose the follow the wagon on foot back to the starting point rather than subject his backside to the jolts."