‘Wakanda’ Weekend celebrates ‘Black Panther’ sequel and Black culture

In Richmond, a “Wakanda” delegation rolled out the purple carpet for “Wakanda Forever,” the eagerly anticipated sequel to 2018’s “The Black Panther.”

“Wakanda Weekend,” a series of events planned by a group of Black entrepreneurs, kicked off at Movieland at Boulevard Square with people dressed in “Wakanda” costume, a performance from Ezibu Muntu African Dance and drumming from Drums No Guns.

“We wanted to create an entire weekend of events where people can celebrate the mythology that is Wakanda,” George Braxton, one of the organizers of the event said.

“Other cultures have mythologies like the ‘Odyssey’ or the ‘Illiad.’ I’ve always felt that as African-Americans, we’ve been cut off from our mythology. Now we’re at a point where we can begin to develop a mythology and share our cultural desires for a future generation of Black excellence. And nothing does it better than ‘Wakanda,’” he said.

More than 400 people purchased tickets to “Wakanda Weekend” on Eventbrite.com, Braxton said.

The festivities include the “Wakanda” film at Movieland, followed by an after-party at the new Lion’s Den Cigar Lounge. The festivities continue with a lecture from Grace Gipson at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Black History Museum, 122 W. Leigh Street at 3 p.m., followed by a paint party with “Black Panther” portrait options at the Paint N’ Sip in Regency Mall at 1420 N. Parham Road. Participants will also receive bracelets reminiscent of the “kimoyo beads,” from the first “Black Panther” movie.

Professors and movie reviewers alike have said that the “Black Panther” movies celebrate Afrofuturist stories and art by celebrating elements of Black culture destroyed or suppressed by colonization.

“Black Panther,” based on the Marvel comic, was released in 2018 and grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Its star Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa, king of Wakanda, died in 2020 from colon cancer.

“Part of the profound appeal of Coogler’s first ‘Black Panther’ resided in its deft channeling of the real world into mythology. It fed centuries of colonialism and exploitation into a big-screen spectacle of identity and resistance. In an invented African nation, Coogler conjured both a fanciful could-have-been history and emotional right-now reality,” Jake Coyle, movie reviewer for The Associated Press, wrote.

“Wakanda Forever” stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and many others. The film took in $28 million in Thursday night previews, according to Bloomberg, a strong prediction that it will be one of the highest grossing films of the year.

“We’re looking forward to an immersive weekend where we can embrace Black excellence and Afrofuturism so that we can begin to build something wonderful and tell our own stories,” Braxton said.