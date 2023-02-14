The 2023 short list of albums under consideration for the annual Newlin Music Prize have been announced.

Founded in 2022 and named after Virginia Commonwealth University music professor and performer Dika Newlin, the Newlin Music Prize is awarded to the best full-length album from the Richmond area based on artistic merit without regard to style or popularity, as determined by members of the local music scene.

The 20 albums under consideration for the award:

Armagideon Time - Crime As Theatre

Butcher Brown - Butcher Brown Presents Triple Trey Featuring Tennishu And R4ND4ZZO

BIGB4ND

Cassidy Snider And The Wranglers - A Good Heartbreak

Deau Eyes – Legacies

Drook - Life In Estates

Dumb Waiter - Gauche Gists

Erin & The Wildfire - Touchy Feely

Justin Golden - Hard Times And A Woman

Mackenzie Roark - Rollin' High, Feelin' Low

Monday Night & Heather Grey - Soon You'll Understand

Ms. Jaylin Brown - Take It Easy

No BS! Brass – Undying

Piranha Rama - Omniscient Cloud Cover

Radio B - Stop Looking For Noise

Spooky Cool - Existential Pie

Strawberry Moon - Habitual Creatures

Timothy Bailey And The Humans - Timothy Bailey And The Humans

T V L P A - Walk With Me

Ty Sorrell – HomeGrown

Tyler Meacham - Into The Fray

The short list “offers an excellent overview of the Richmond music scene and its endless wonder,” said Newlin executive director Doug Nunnally. “Each of the 20 albums on this list has a unique and memorable voice that has helped add to the rich music history in Virginia's capital city.

Nearly 200 albums were nominated for this year's award, he said.

A jury of more than 80 musicians, journalists, artists, photographers, and activists nominated albums for the award. From there, a 12-member committee reviewed the nominations and determined the short list of 20 albums. Each member of the jury will now review the 20 albums and submit a ranked ballot. There also is a public fan vote open from February 13 until March 17 at NewlinMusicPrize.com, valid for one vote per email address.

Last year's winner of the inaugural Newlin Music Award was McKinley Dixon for the album "For My Mama And Anyone Who Look Like Her," released on Spacebomb Records.

The winner will be announced on March 20. The winning artist will receive a cash prize of $1,000 and a commemorative trophy.