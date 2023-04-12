From staff reports
Happy Birthday Pharrell Williams! Pharrell Lanscilo Williams turns 50 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the producer. 1. He released the first 24-hour music video for "Happy". 2. Pharrell got his nickname, Skateboard P, in high school. 3. His debut solo single, “Frontin,” was the 34th best-selling song of 2003 in the U.S. 4. The Neptunes were discovered by Teddy Riley after entering a high school talent show. 5. He plays the drums and keyboard. Happy Birthday, Pharrell Williams!
More performers have been added to Pharrell Willimas'
Something in the Water music festival, headed to Virginia Beach later this month.
A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, M.I.A. and more will be performing alongside Pharrell Williams during his set.
In addition, Arcade Fire, Jonas Brothers, and Third Eye Blind have also been added to the festival lineup.
Something in the Water will be returning to Virginia Beach April 28–30. Previously announced performers include Lil Wayne, Machine Gun Kelly, Mumford & Sons, Wu-Tang Clan, The Kid LAROI and Skrillex.
Find the full list of previously announced performers here.
Three-day passes from $399 are on sale at
somethinginthewater.com. VIP passes have already sold out.
The inaugural Something in the Water festival was held in Virginia Beach in 2019, but it pulled out of Virginia in 2022 with Williams citing the city’s “toxic energy.” Last year’s festival was held in June in Washington.
In 2021, city officials said that the city experienced record-breaking economic success and the festival had a total economic impact of over $24 million on both Virginia Beach and the surrounding region.
At Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum, a business conference held in downtown Norfolk in November, the hip-hop mogul announced that the festival would be returning to his native Virginia Beach.
“This is about the 757. It’s always been about the 757,” Williams said in November. “Something in the Water is returning to Virginia Beach in 2023... [I’m] grateful to be back home, very very excited to do it. It was [meant]... to bring our region together. Let’s continue to do it every year.”
PHOTOS: 2019 Something in the Water Festival in Virginia Beach
The VIP viewing area at Something in the Water.
Snoop Dogg performs with Pharrell at Something in the Water.
Snoop Dogg performs at Something in the Water.
Snoop Dogg performs at Something in the Water.
Snoop Dogg takes the stage at Something in the Water.
Snoop Dogg takes the stage at Something in the Water.
Pharrell Williams recognizes Virginia at Something in the Water.
Pharrell Williams takes the stage at Something in the Water.
Dancers perform at Something in the Water.
Travis Scott performs at Something in the Water.
Travis Scott performs at Something in the Water.
Travis Scott performs at Something in the Water.
Travis Scott performs at Something in the Water.
Travis Scott performs at Something in the Water.
Restaurant guests outside the music venue crowded the windows to catch the acts at Something in the Water.
A DJ entertains the crowd between acts at Something in the Water.
Outside of the music venue Timberland set up a Pop Up Park for visitors to Something in the Water. Visitors had a chance to win t-shirts by registering on their phones.
Outside of the music venue Timberland set up a Pop Up Park for visitors to Something in the Water.
Fans react to performances at Something in the Water.
Fans react to performances at Something in the Water.
Fans react to performances at Something in the Water.
Fans react to performances at Something in the Water.
Visitors to Something in the Water take a break from the music to enjoy the concessions area.
The sun sets on the stage at Something in the Water.
Hotel guests look over the music venue at Something in the Water.
Fans watch performances from the beach at Something in the Water.
Fans react to performances at Something in the Water.
Fans react to performances at Something in the Water.
Sza performs during Something in the Water.
Sza performs during Something in the Water.
Sza performs during Something in the Water.
Medical staff attend a fan at Something in the Water.
Medical staff attend a fan at Something in the Water.
Hotel guests look over the Something in the Water venue.
Concessions at Something in the Water.
J Balvin performs during Something in the Water.
Fans watch the performances at Something in the Water.
Fans watch the performances at Something in the Water.
Something in the Water.
J Balvin performs at Something in the Water.
J Balvin performs at Something in the Water.
J Balvin performs at Something in the Water.
Outside of the music venue visitors to Something in the Water got a chance to experience Water Walker, which requires being placed inside an inflatable bubble.
Outside of the music venue visitors to Something in the Water got a chance to experience Water Walker, which requires being placed inside an inflatable bubble.
