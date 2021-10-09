After a year off for COVID-19, Richmond Folk Festival makes a comeback — in the rain, of course

Ramos founded the band Plena Es, and on Saturday afternoon, he swung his hips from side to side as his bandmates played and the crowd cheered.

This is what Debbie Hanks drove from Petersburg and braved the downpour for: a chance to break the repetitive pandemic cycle of only going to work and then back home.

"I'm a concert person and I haven't been to a concert in two years!" Hanks said through her teal mask. "Being out and seeing people is just wonderful."

Within a few hours, Hanks would be preparing for a night shift at the hospital - but not before hitting all five stages of the festival.

The pandemic scattered the herd that pre-COVID was known for swelling into the hundreds of thousands, but the festival was far from empty even with the persistent rain.

Simone Peña, who recently moved to Chesterfield County from Chicago, said it rains a little harder in the Windy City, so the weather wasn't going to slow them down. Her daughter, Ileana, was prepared to scope out the dozens of food stands.

Unlike her mom, she's not a picky eater, she joked.