After Hours bringing concert series to Chesterfield this fall and next year

As for 2022, the concerts may be held elsewhere.

“We’ll see how this goes and may look at other location possibilities moving forward,” Creeger said.

The license agreement allows alcohol to be sold at the events. It states that the series will “only book entertainment acts that are family-friendly and non-controversial … Acts that include extensive profanity, vulgarity, connotations of sexual depravity and perversion, or violence are not permitted.”

The capacity for the Chesterfield concerts will be 6,000, slightly less than the 8,500 capacity at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell. Creeger said he expects to book a mix of bands in Chesterfield, including country, rock and other genres.

After canceling all concerts last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year has been a busy one for the After Hours concert series.

“We’ve had 30 shows with sellouts for Toby Keith and Sublime with Rome at 8,500,” Creeger said. “The shows have been great. People love the new venue and the upgrade. The stage is much bigger than the one in Innsbrook, which helps with sound and visuals. People are excited just to be able to gather again and hear live music.”