After Hours bringing concert series to Chesterfield this fall and next year

The After Hours concert series is branching out to Chesterfield County.
The concert series will be bringing country star Chase Rice to the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds on Oct. 16, as well as country performer Chris Janson on Oct. 22.
And that’s just the beginning.
EventMakers-USA, the owner of the concert series, plans to continue hosting concerts in Chesterfield in 2022, as first reported in Richmond BizSense.
“Our eyes and ears are set on the future for 2022. We believe there’s a market there,” said Matthew Creeger, managing producer for EventMakers.
Known as the promoters of the Innsbrook After Hours series for many years, EventMakers started their own separate After Hours concert series at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell this year.
Last week, the Board of Supervisors approved a license agreement to allow EventMakers to host concerts this fall at the county fairgrounds. The agreement runs for an initial 15 months from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.
“If these fall concerts prove to be a success, as we know they will be, a full slate may be offered in 2022,” Deputy County Administrator Scott Zaremba said at the meeting.
The stage for the two fall concerts at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road, will be a mobile stage brought in on wheels a few days before each show.
As for 2022, the concerts may be held elsewhere.
“We’ll see how this goes and may look at other location possibilities moving forward,” Creeger said.
The license agreement allows alcohol to be sold at the events. It states that the series will “only book entertainment acts that are family-friendly and non-controversial … Acts that include extensive profanity, vulgarity, connotations of sexual depravity and perversion, or violence are not permitted.”
The capacity for the Chesterfield concerts will be 6,000, slightly less than the 8,500 capacity at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell. Creeger said he expects to book a mix of bands in Chesterfield, including country, rock and other genres.
After canceling all concerts last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year has been a busy one for the After Hours concert series.
“We’ve had 30 shows with sellouts for Toby Keith and Sublime with Rome at 8,500,” Creeger said. “The shows have been great. People love the new venue and the upgrade. The stage is much bigger than the one in Innsbrook, which helps with sound and visuals. People are excited just to be able to gather again and hear live music.”
The typical attendance for most concerts at the After Hours concert series this year has been around 4,000, Creeger said. He expects another sellout for the Old Dominion concert on Oct. 29 at The Meadow Event Park.
While the spring and summer have been busy with higher than average turnout, Creeger said he noticed attendance started to slow down after Aug. 21.
“I noticed it at the concerts and have been getting some calls. People are concerned about the delta variant,” he said.
For 2022, EventMakers plans to host concerts both at The Meadow Event Park and in Chesterfield.
“In our research, if you’re a fan of the band you’ll travel to see the band. Chesterfield is close by for our market. We think it’s an optimal spot,” Creeger said.
