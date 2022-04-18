After Hours concert series adding Chesterfield After Hours concerts this year

The After Hours Concert Series is branching out to Chesterfield this season with the Chesterfield After Hours at River City Sportsplex in Midlothian.

This year’s season is expected to host at least eight shows, including Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners on July 22, Collective Soul and Switchfoot on July 27, ABBA The Concert on July 28, and Little River Band on October 15.

Tickets prices range from $16-$21 for early bird, and $21 to $36 for general admission. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or 800-514-ETIX (3849).

“We’ve seen that fans from the southside of Richmond are looking for a venue that offers great live entertainment. Our goal is to provide them an exceptional experience without a lot of hassle,” Matthew Creeger, managing partner for EventMakers-USA which organizes the series, said in a statement.

Last fall, the After Hours concert series held two concerts in Chesterfield at the Chesterfield Fairgrounds as a “test” of sorts.

Creeger said that they chose the River City Sportsplex, located at 13030 Genito Road in Midlothian, instead of the fairgrounds because “it’s a state of the art facility. The location offers easier access for the demographic we attract to our shows. From what I heard, the fairgrounds were a little too far out for our folks.”

River City Sportsplex offers an open-air venue, similar to After Hours’ former home at Innsbrook After Hours, Creeger said, with a capacity for 7,000.

The main After Hours concert series is held at Meadow Event Park in Doswell. The capacity there is larger at 17,000.

Upcoming performances at Meadow Event Park this year include Fitz and The Tantrums and St. Paul & the Broken Bones on June 5, Lady A on July 29, Incubus with Sublime and Rome on July 30, Sam Hunt on Sept. 3 and many more. Check out the full line-up on their website.

“Last season at Meadow Event Park was great," Creeger said. "We did 30 shows at Meadow Event Park. We found that patrons were very eager to come out and experience live music after COVID."