Chesterfield County singer Carrie Brockwell’s new single, “Daddy Said,” is being released Friday.

The single follows on the heels of last month’s sold-out, hometown benefit concert in Chester that raised more than $10,000 for local charities.

Brockwell won a golden ticket on “American Idol” as a 15-year-old in March 2022. She made her Nashville debut last October, performing at JMA Fest. She is scheduled to release her second album later this year.

To find out more, visit carriebrockwellmusic.com.

