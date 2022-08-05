Avail, one of Richmond's most legendary punk rock bands, to perform at Brown's Island

Richmond punk rock band Avail will play at Brown's Island this Saturday after a pair of sold-out local reunion shows three years ago.

The concert, Over the James, named after the band's seminal 1998 album, will include performances by Quicksand, Cave In, Ceremony, Screaming Females and Terminal Bliss.

"There is no better venue for this event," Tim Barry, Avail's singer, said on his Facebook page. "Brown’s Island is outside, beside a freight train line and right on the banks of the James River."

Originally formed in 1988, Avail obtained critical acclaim among punk rock fans for its fast-paced, melodic songs and raucous shows. The band released a handful of albums and toured internationally, performing songs that often include nods to places in Richmond, before going on hiatus in 2007.

Tickets are $34.99 and still available here: https://bit.ly/OverTheJames2022