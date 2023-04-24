This week's episode of 8@4 is going out to the ballpark to taste some food, talk home runs and then walk around the city to learn about making Richmond America's healthiest city. Those stories and more in this week's episode of 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside …
The lineup at the July 29 concert will feature Avail, Gaslight Anthem, Snapcase, Strike Anywhere, City of Caterpillar and Dragonship.
Last year, Avail held the first Over the James concert, named after the band's seminal 1998 album.
Formed in 1988, Avail obtained critical acclaim among punk rock fans for its fast-paced, melodic songs and raucous shows. The band released a handful of albums and toured internationally, performing songs that often include nods to places in Richmond, before going on hiatus in 2007.
Old school Richmond rockers and punk fans rejoiced at the return of Avail playing live. Tyler Williams, drummer for The Head and the Heart, said he loved seeing the pictures from the concert, which showed throngs of tattooed Richmonders and music fans thrashing to the music.
“That’s the Richmond I know. That level of punk energy. That’s always exciting to see,” he said.
Over the James is presented by the Broadberry Entertainment Group in partnership with Bowery Presents. Broadberry's Live Loud concert series kicks off this Friday with Drive By Truckers, No BS! Brass Band and Lydia Loveless on Brown's Island. Other upcoming concerts include Young the Giant on July 18 and Jason Isbell on Aug. 8. More information at thebroadberry.com/brownsisland.
