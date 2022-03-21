Bio Ritmo playing for Ukraine Alive 2022 at the HofGarden this week

One of Richmond's long-running percussion ensembles is celebrating its 30th anniversary this Thursday while also raising funds for Ukraine Alive 2022. For three decades, Bio Ritmo has performed their experimental, indie and salsa infused jazz and they're ready to throw down in the Commonwealth once again.

Bio Ritmo's anniversary concert starts 7 p.m. at the HofGarden inside the Hofheimer Building on 2818 West Broad Street.

The band is celebrating the re-release of their 7-inch record "Piragüero/Asia Minor” on Merge Records (originally released in 1996) and raising money for Ukraine Alive 2022 — a non-profit group of Ukranian entrepreneurs united in coordinating support for people fleeing Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

Bio Ritmo started playing local gigs in Richmond in 1991. The 10-piece ensemble has mastered blending jazz, funk, Afro Caribbean and big-band beats in their music. Their work has been seen and heard around the globe but they've always had a home.

The band's strength is incorporating experimentation and strong songwriting as they represent a new period of salsa dance music. Bio Ritmo has released more than 13 records and been featured on numerous compilations.

Tickets for the show are $15, a portion will be donated to Ukraine Alive 2022's team of 200 volunteers helping support and coordinate humanitarian efforts in Eastern Europe. The event will also be live-streamed here.