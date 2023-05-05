Award-winning singer N’Kenge will pay tribute to Billie Holiday, Lena Horne, Ella Fitzgerald, Diana Ross, Whitney Houston and more in her upcoming performance with the Richmond Symphony and conductor Chia-Hsuan Lin.

“N’Kenge: Legends” will be at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St.

N’Kenge has a vocal and musical range that spans five octaves and 11 languages.

As a young artist, N’Kenge performed with the Virginia Opera and toured Virginia for outreach concerts at schools.

N’Kenge has performed as a soloist at venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall and Madison Square Garden. On Broadway, she debuted in “Sondheim on Sondheim” and originated the role of Mary Wells in “Motown: The Musical.”