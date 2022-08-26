Classical music in Richmond this fall: Yo-Yo Ma, Brahms meets Radiohead, Danny Elfman and the Richmond Symphony & more

The Richmond Symphony has a promising season ahead, starting with a free Community Concert at Pocahontas State Park on Sept. 10 and the return of Music at Hardywood on Sept. 22 and Nov. 17.
New this year, on Sept. 24, Steve Hackman’s Brahms X Radiohead brings together Radioheads’ “Ok Computer” with Brahms’ First Symphony, both being played simultaneously. On Oct. 4, famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs with the symphony, and on Oct. 29, the Richmond Symphony brings the music of Danny Elfman from Tim Burton’s films to life with classic scenes projected on the screen above the orchestra. The symphony will have many more classic and pop performances throughout the fall. Check richmondsymphony.com for the full schedule.
Virginia Opera brings Wagner’s “The Valkyrie” to Richmond on Oct. 14 and 16 and “The Pirates of Penzance” on Nov. 18 and 20 to the Dominion Energy Center. vaopera.org
Perkinson Center for the Arts: The Perk is hosting a full schedule of performers this fall, including Slack Family Bluegrass on Sept. 30, Pearl St. Comedy on Sept. 9, an LGBTQ comedy night on Oct. 14 and more. www.perkinsoncenter.org.
The big news this fall is comedy.
