Colin & Caroline to perform live from the Richmond Times-Dispatch

Acoustic folk duo Colin & Caroline will be performing live from the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The husband-wife duo released their third EP “Miles Away” in the spring featuring four songs, including one cover and three original songs.

The Richmond couple found early success on Spotify and streaming services. Their original song, “More Than Gravity" was featured in the 2017 Netflix original series "13 Reasons Why." And that’s just one of their many songs that have found a streaming audience on Spotify.

“This year, 3 million listeners streamed our music. Our songs were streamed over 17 million times. It’s mind boggling,” Colin Healy said. “Being able to share your music with Richmond and the world.”

Meanwhile, the couple has also been busy juggling their 15-month-old son, Ames, and launching a micro-label called Healy Music.

Colin & Caroline have tapped into a do-it-yourself aesthetic, working with Tone Tree Music, a distributor in Nashville, Billy Hume, a music producer in Georgia, and releasing their music on their own.

The couple typically records some of their songs at White Star Sound in Charlottesville and at their home-recording studio. “Then we piece it all together on the computer,” Colin said. “With today’s technology, we have a whole universal thing happening.”

“That’s how the label was born: collecting a team of people we’ve worked with and trusted and putting a new spin on the industry. We can partner with people we trust and love working with. And start expanding to other artists we really respect,” Caroline Healy said.

On their latest EP, they teamed up with Caroline’s cousin, Hope Morgan, an emerging singer and songwriter, for a cover of Lord Huron’s “The Night We Met.”

Next, they will release Hope Morgan’s first original EP in March, with her first single to drop in January.

“We plan to include more artists on Healy Music down the road,” Caroline said. The duo is also planning to release another Colin & Caroline EP in 2023, as well as a Best of Acoustic Covers EP.

The acoustic duo got their start doing fresh and innovative covers. They both graduated from Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond, but ran in different social circles. The two crossed paths again when they were both pursing solo careers as musicians and were performing at Richmond’s Bellytimber Tavern.

“We were like, ‘Let’s play together sometime.’ We joined forces, recorded a cover and a YouTube video of The Darkness’ ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love,’” Caroline said. That cover launched a career together and they fell in love. Now, Colin & Caroline have been performing and releasing music together for over 10 years.

“It’s been a really fun ride. Lots of distractions have emerged as well. It’s a balance between making music and pursuing life as it is,” Caroline said.

Both Colin and Caroline have careers outside of their music dreams. Colin is involved with his family’s restaurant business. The Healy family runs a successful group of Richmond restaurants including The Boathouse, Island Shrimp Co. and Casa del Barco. Caroline also works as a holistic health coach and as a portrait artist.

“We keep putting out music we’re really excited about, even if we’re not as consistent as we were before we had a baby,” Caroline said.

“We’re so lucky we can put out a song online and have a million people listen to it,” Colin said of the group’s success on Spotify.

At their concert at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Colin & Caroline will be playing original material from “Miles Away,” as well as some original holiday songs.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch concert will be live-streamed on Richmond.com on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The performance will be archived on the site for later viewing. The concert is not open to the public, but is available for viewing online.

The ‘Live from the Richmond Times-Dispatch’ concert series seeks to showcase Richmond’s vibrant music scene. The series has already featured The Last Real Circus, Kenneka Cook, Deau Eyes and Erin & the Wildfire. Tune in Wednesday at 1 p.m. to catch Colin & Caroline.