Deau Eyes to perform live from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, chats about her new album 'Legacies'

Deau Eyes, the band name for indie rock powerhouse Ali Thibodeau, will be performing live from the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday at 1 p.m.

A former roommate of Lucy Dacus, Thibodeau released her second album “Legacies” in June from Richmond-based label Subflora.

Her indie rock, imaginative sound is often mentioned by other musicians like The Head and The Heart when they talk about what’s exciting in Richmond music.

“I’m so grateful for the music scene here. The Richmond community has embraced me in such a beautiful and humbling way,” Thibodeau said earlier this week.

Born and raised in Mechanicsville, Thibodeau originally wanted to be a dancer, inspired by her mother who owned Shuffles Dance Studio in Hanover. Thibodeau attended Lee Davis High School, now named Mechanicsville High School, but left early during her junior year to pursue musical theater.

“I was super ambitious,” Thibodeau said. She performed around town with Theatre IV, now known as Virginia Repertory Theatre, and was constantly driving up to New York to audition. She even wrote for the Richmond Times-Dispatch as a dance critic. She attended Old Dominion University for a little bit, but ditched college to move to New York to audition for the stage.

During that time, she landed a job on a cruise ship as a country singer where she learned 200 country songs that she performed on a trip from Mobile, Ala. to Cozumel, Mexico.

“I learned so much about singing and storytelling. It definitely infiltrated my music,” Thibodeau said.

Back in New York, she continued to go on auditions, but she was struggling. To make a little money, she started busking in the subway. She wrote one song and played it on her guitar, over and over again, as people waited for the train.

“That became a way of having an exchange with art and receiving income,” Thibodeau said. “That exchange inspired me to keep going in that medium.”

She had been going on many auditions where “the judges weren’t interested in what I was doing. The exchange in the subway was so refreshing to get something back. I realized this is what I really wanted to do. I wanted to write songs all the time.”

She started writing and laying down songs, obsessively. Meanwhile, her friend Lucy Dacus was living in Richmond and kickstarting her music career.

“She nudged me to come back to Richmond. She knew that I was doing a lot of this for free. She was like, ‘I’m making this much at Hardywood. You can make money if you post up at pubs and breweries.’ So I did that and came back and moved in with Lucy,” Thibodeau said.

She released her first album “Let It Leave” in 2020 from EggHunt Records, which generated a lot of buzz for its frenetic, indie rock sound.

As far as influences, Thibodeau cites a vast array, from female singers like Carol King and Dolly Parton to Radiohead and Lizzo.

For her second album, “Legacies,” written mostly during the pandemic, she slowed down, incorporating a more ethereal sound onto some of the stripped down songs like “Moscow in Spring,” while returning to her high energy spunk on “Haven’t You Had Quite Enough” and “Another One Comes Around.”

“My writing process was deeply impacted by the pandemic and quarantine and all that time alone,” she said. Most of the songs, she wrote alone, in her room, on her acoustic guitar.

She recorded her own vocals in her closet. She worked with DJ Harrison, as an instrumentalist, from Butcher Brown. She would send him ideas and he would send back “fully fledged sonic choices.”

When quarantine lifted, Thibodeau was waiting tables in Carytown and would head over to Lane’s studio on the South side to finish the album in person.

“Our main theme was love songs for the apocalypse,” Thibodeau said of the album as it took shape with Lane.

The album was released in June by Lane’s Subflora label, which has also released albums by Kenneka Cook, who performed at the RTD in June, and Marcus Tenney, a trumpeter who plays with Butcher Brown.

“This album is about resilience, trudging ahead and the legacies that are rooted in the long term choices that we make,” Thibodeau said.

This week, Thibodeau, as Deau Eyes, is kicking off a Richmond tour of the album, with performances in the RTD newsroom, Black Irish and Brambly Park, among others.

In the fall, she will take off on a larger tour with Harrisonburg’s Illiterate Light.

“I can’t wait to get out in the community and play new songs in as many places as possible,” Thibodeau said.

But first, you can catch Deau Eyes performing live at the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday at 1 p.m. Her performance is the third in our live concert series.

If you want to see it, just go to Richmond.com and click on the livestream link. The performance will also be archived on the site for later viewing.