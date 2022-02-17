DJ Harrison of Butcher Brown, who’s collaborated with Jack White, steps into the spotlight with second album

When Richmond’s DJ Harrison found himself in a Westlake, Calif.-studio with Tyler the Creator this past December, he whispered to himself, “Be cool, man. Just be cool.”

Born Devonne Harris, DJ Harrison is a force in the Richmond music scene and abroad. He’s the keyboardist in the band Butcher Brown, a producer, a jazz mastermind, owner of Jellowstone Studio, and he recently dropped his second album, “Tales from the Old Dominion,” a heady mix of soul, funk, rock, R&B and hip-hop.

Back in December, Harris, 33, had been messaging with Tyler the Creator, a Grammy-winning rapper and hip-hop icon for months.

“I had sent him some things on YouTube,” Harris said. When Harris was visiting L.A. to meet with his label, Stones Throw Records, Tyler the Creator invited him to stop by the studio to hang out.

“He was like, ‘Man, I’ve been a fan of your music and Butcher Brown for a while,’” Harris said. “It was just one of those things — to be in a room with someone of his celebrity status. I was trying my best to be cool, but inside my head, I was very nervous.”

They talked music, but didn’t record anything. Harris watched Tyler work, meticulously going over tracks until after 2 or 3 a.m., when the two musicians snapped a selfie for Instagram.

It was just another day in the life of Harris, who is becoming in demand as a producer, a bandmate, a maker of beats, a jazz musician and more with artists from Richmond and beyond.

“Everyone in the Richmond music community has known Devonne is a genius since he was 18 and showed up at VCU. That was clear,” said Matthew E. White, a musician and owner of Spacebomb Studios in Richmond. “He’s breaking on a national scene now.”

From playing keyboards for Grammy-winning musician Jack White to tracking instrumentals for Chicago jazz vocalist Kurt Elling’s latest album, “SuperBlue,” at his own Jellowstone Studio, Harris has been seeing his share of the spotlight, even if he’s super humble about it.

“SuperBlue” was recently nominated for a Grammy for best jazz vocal album this year. Harris played keyboards on it and served as co-producer with Butcher Brown bandmate Corey Fonville. If all goes well, Harris will attend the Grammys in Las Vegas on April 3.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get used to that,” he said.

Born in Petersburg, Harris moved to Chesterfield County when he was 8 or 9 years old. He attended Thomas Dale High School, where he played in the drumline, and then went on to VCUarts Department of Music, where he studied drums, jazz piano and music theory.

“It’s hard not to gush when talking about Devonne,” said Taylor Barnett, Harris’ former instructor at VCU’s music program. “He is super talented, diligent and hardworking. He has the perfect balance of natural and intuitive talent. He has a naturalness to what he does. But he also works harder than anyone else. He works with a diligence and work ethic not many possess.”

At VCU, Harris met his bandmates in Butcher Brown, a five-piece funk, jazz, hip-hop, soul, rock outfit that recreated ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” song a year and a half ago.

After college, Harris and his friends from Butcher Brown — trumpeter Marcus “Tennishu” Tenney, drummer Fonville, bassist Andrew Randazzo — moved into a house near Willow Lawn, although they didn’t all live in the house at the same time. Guitarist Morgan Burrs joined the band later, in 2016.

The house — which they dubbed Jellowstone Studio — quickly became a hub for impromptu jam sessions and collaborative musical get-togethers. One by one, his roommates moved out, but Harris stayed, building a home studio jampacked with instruments, guitars, drums, keyboards, amps and a full recording studio in Harris’ old bedroom.

“I’ve been here 10 years now. It’s been cool to see the progression and how many records have come out of here,” Harris said.

At least 20 to 25 records have come out of Jellowstone, Harris estimates, covering a wide range of genres, from Butcher Brown’s latest, “#KingButch,” to New Orleans trumpet player Nicholas Payton’s “Numbers.”

“They’re all different: jazz, R&B, bluegrass, spoken word, film soundtracks, documentary stuff. That’s always been my thing, how to fit into any musical medium. I always like the challenge and to see what I can do with it,” Harris said.

At Jellowstone Studio, the space is unpretentious, filled with instruments, pianos, drums, microphones, recording tracks and 13 keyboards. “There’s a Jellowstone sound and Jellowstone approach,” Barnett said. “His models are Motown and Stax Records, labels that had a home base, a house band and a process that other artists could come in and plug in to. And that seems to be taking off — all from by word of mouth.”

Which is part of why Harris is so sought after, both locally and nationally.

“Devonne is a prodigious musician. He’s the nicest guy in the world. But he’s a pretty intimidating musician,” White said. He books Harris regularly for work at Spacebomb Studios, including on his last album, “K Bay.”

Harris is a professional drummer, keyboardist and bass player, and he performs gigs in each of those roles.

For example, in addition to his gigs with Butcher Brown and other groups, he drives to Charlottesville every Thursday to play drums with John D’earth, a legendary trumpeter and band leader who helped put the Dave Matthews Band together.

“Devonne is a polymath,” Barnett said. “He is a producer, a recording engineer, a jazz drummer who can play the most complex forward-looking jazz that would make your head spin and literally might require a degree to understand. And he can play extremely accessible groove music. In his mind, they’re not different things. They’re different components to the same thing.”

“He does so many things, it’s hard for people to get their head around it. He’s a professional musician, and then as DJ Harrison, he’s a beat maker,” Spacebomb’s White said.

With his instrumental background, Harris is able to create his own beats, not just by sampling, but by creating his own sounds as an instrumentalist. “A lot of times, those roles are two different people: a producer and an instrumentalist. But with Devonne, it’s one guy. It’s really, really rare. I’m not sure there’s anybody doing it on his level,” White added.

Recently, Harris and his bandmates from Butcher Brown have been collaborating with well-known guitarist Charlie Hunter, who plays custom-made seven- and eight-string guitars and who pitched in on Elling’s Grammy-nominated “SuperBlue” album.

In between all this, Harris released his second solo album, “Tales from the Old Dominion,” from Stones Throw Records in early December.

Harris spent three years on the album. “I was looking around, trying to grab inspiration. I had writer’s block for a little bit, was going through a breakup. Then when the pandemic hit in 2020, everyone was at home. I remember coming home from the grocery store, and I was like, ‘Well, I gotta figure out something. If there is any time to do this, it’s now.’ That’s when the bulk of the work got done.”

Harris drew inspiration from what was happening in Richmond at the time: from the Black Lives Matter protests to the Confederate monuments coming down.

“All these people in the streets getting together even in the midst of a pandemic, it was one of those things. Fighting for the greater cause. I took that home with me and was able to write lyrics and different musical tastes for some of these songs,” Harris said.

Stones Throw is planning an East Coast tour for him in March with stops in New York, Philadelphia and D.C. and guest spins on popular L.A. indie music station KCRW and BBC 6 Music.

Right now, though, Harris has hopped the pond for a European tour with Elling for “SuperBlue.” Next week, he’s heading up to New York’s Blue Note for a four-day set with Butcher Brown.

“People in Richmond have known Devonne’s as good a musician as you can get. There’s nobody else like him. He’s as real as real can get,” White said. “Now the secret’s out. It’s only up from here. He’s just going to get busier and busier with people who are more and more influential.”

“I think that Devonne is going to get to choose his own direction. He will probably have more options than he’ll be able to pursue,” Barnett said. “I see his future as being very bright. I could see him becoming as well known as Questlove. He’s that kind of musician.”