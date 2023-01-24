Dominion Energy Riverrock announces music lineup, Kitchen Dwellers, Sierra Hull, Neal Francis to headline

Dominion Energy Riverrock, the outdoor sports and music festival headed to Brown’s Island from May 19-21, announced the music lineup for the 2023 festival.

The festival will feature several headliners throughout the three days, including the Kitchen Dwellers, a Montana bluegrass quartet, Sierra Hull, a bluegrass singer who made her Grand Ole Opry debut at age 10, Neal Francis, an alternative indie outfit from Chicago, and 49 Winchester, a high-octane Appalachian folk band from Virginia.

All concerts are free and open to the public.

“We’re very excited about this year’s musical line up for Dominion Energy Riverrock,” Venture Richmond’s Stephen Lecky said in a statement. “We feel that this year has a rich mix of not only local and national acts, but a variety of styles that are guaranteed to appeal to all music fans. We have no doubt that these artists will enhance the outdoor atmosphere along the James River and are sure to be a highlight of the festival.”

Dominion Energy Riverrock is organized by Venture Richmond and Sports Backers and typically draws over 100,000 people to Richmond’s riverfront over three days.

Here is the full music line-up:

Friday, May 19:

8:00 p.m.: Kitchen Dwellers

Saturday, May 20

1 p.m.: Willie DE

2 p.m.: Flight Club

3:15 p.m.: Pharaoh Sistare

4:30 p.m.: Erin & the Wildfire

6:15 p.m.: Sierra Hull

8:00 p.m. : Neal Francis

Sunday, May 21

1 p.m.: Justin Golden

2:20 p.m.: Cosmic Collective

3:40 p.m.: 49 Winchester

Here are a few more details on the other participating bands from Venture Richmond:

Kicking off the festival on Friday, The National Reserve, is a Brooklyn band whose music is a mix of R&B, New Orleans funk, rock, and soul. Saturday’s lineup showcases several local Richmond artists such as soul and indie pop group Erin & the Wildfire (who also recently performed at the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s concert in the newsroom), and Pharaoh Sistare, a Richmond artist who performs a style reminiscent of James Brown and Prince. On Sunday, Richmond blues guitarist Justin Golden will take the stage as well as Richmond jazz group the Cosmic Collective.

Besides the music, Riverrock offers plenty of sporting events visitors can participate in or watch, such as trail runs, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, and of course, the crowd favorite, the ultimate air dogs.

If you want to participate in any of the sporting events, registration is now open at www.RiverrockRVA.com.

