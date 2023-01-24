Dominion Energy Riverrock announces music lineup, Kitchen Dwellers, Sierra Hull, Neal Francis to headline

Dominion Energy Riverrock, the outdoor sports and music festival headed to Brown’s Island from May 19-21, announced the music lineup for the 2023 festival.
The festival will feature several headliners throughout the three days, including the
Kitchen Dwellers, a Montana bluegrass quartet, Sierra Hull, a bluegrass singer who made her Grand Ole Opry debut at age 10, Neal Francis, an alternative indie outfit from Chicago, and 49 Winchester, a high-octane Appalachian folk band from Virginia.
All concerts are free and open to the public.
Neal Francis
Pooneh Ghana
“We’re very excited about this year’s musical line up for Dominion Energy Riverrock,” Venture Richmond’s Stephen Lecky said in a statement. “We feel that this year has a rich mix of not only local and national acts, but a variety of styles that are guaranteed to appeal to all music fans. We have no doubt that these artists will enhance the outdoor atmosphere along the James River and are sure to be a highlight of the festival.”
Dominion Energy Riverrock is organized by Venture Richmond and Sports Backers and typically draws over 100,000 people to Richmond’s riverfront over three days.
Here is the full music line-up:
Sierra Hull
Courtesy of the artist
8:00 p.m.: Kitchen Dwellers
3:15 p.m.: Pharaoh Sistare
4:30 p.m.: Erin & the Wildfire
2:20 p.m.: Cosmic Collective
Here are a few more details on the other participating bands from Venture Richmond:
Kicking off the festival on Friday, The National Reserve, is a Brooklyn band whose music is a mix of R&B, New Orleans funk, rock, and soul. Saturday’s lineup showcases several local Richmond artists such as soul and indie pop group Erin & the Wildfire (who also recently performed at the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s concert in the newsroom), and Pharaoh Sistare, a Richmond artist who performs a style reminiscent of James Brown and Prince. On Sunday, Richmond blues guitarist Justin Golden will take the stage as well as Richmond jazz group the Cosmic Collective.
Besides the music, Riverrock offers plenty of sporting events visitors can participate in or watch, such as trail runs, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, and of course, the crowd favorite, the ultimate air dogs.
If you want to participate in any of the sporting events, registration is now open at
www.RiverrockRVA.com.
35 photos of Riverrock through the years
Spectators line the walkway to Brown's Island as they watch participants in the Canal Crashers competition on opening night of RiverRock activities.
Skip Rowland
ORG XMIT: 0515-Rocks Competitors in the Standup Paddleboard Enduro Race head down the Haxall Canal at Dominion RiverRocks on Saturday afternoon, May 14, 2011.
Skip Rowland Photography, Inc.
ORG XMIT: 0515-Rocks Competitors in the Sperry-Topsider Kayak Boatercross event of Dominion RiverRocks head towards the first buoy in action on Saturday afternoon, May 14, 2011.
Skip Rowland Photography, Inc.
Spencer Lacy of Boulder, Colorado, climbs from the mud pit to win the Filty 5K Mud Run at Dominion Riverrock, Friday 5/15/2015.
James H. Wallace/TIMES-DISPATCH
Some participants of the Sierra Nevada Kayak Boatercross get a preview of the course in the James River before the race at Dominion Riverrock Sat. May 16, 2015 in Richmond VA.
Mark Gormus
Heather Larsen of Golden Colorado,an athlete with Slackline Industries prepares for the Slackline Highline Exhibition on the last day of Dominion Riverrock in Richmond VA Sun. May 17, 2015.
MARK GORMUS
Abbie is slow to exit the water as she played and practice at the Ultimate Air Dogs pool during Riverrock on Brown's Island in Richmond VA Sat. May21, 2016.
Mark Gormus
A grouping starts the Urban Assault Mountain Bike Race along Tredegar St.during Riverrock in Richmond VA Sat. May21, 2016.
Mark Gormus
The 2017 Dominion Riverrock competition got underway today at Browns Island and other locations in Richmond, Friday 5/19/2017. Jenni Weatherly of Richmond celebrated as she stepped from the mud pit to win the women's Filthy 5K Mud Run.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The 2017 Dominion Riverrock competition got underway today at Browns Island and other locations in Richmond, Friday 5/19/2017. Kai Lightner of Fayetteville, NC, makes a successful run while qualifying for the Bouldering finals.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Martín Hernandez performs on the slackline during Dominion Riverrock on Saturday May 20, 2017
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
Isaac Hull competes in the Sierra Nevada Kayak Freestyle competition at Dominion Riverrock on Sunday May 21, 2017.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
People float downstream during the Sierra Nevada Down River Paddle at Riverrock Friday, May 17, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Justin Wagers, with Trickline Collective of Boulder, hangs upside down on a highline over the canal along Brown's Island during Riverrock Friday, May 17, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
A a pooch cools down in the flying dog pool during a practice jump on final day activities at Dominion Riverrock on Sunday, May 19, 2019
JOE MAHONEY
Patrick Griffin keeps his balance while landing in the canal next to Brown's Island during the first run of the Red Bull Canal Crashers preview of the Dominion Riverrock event.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Riders compete in the freestyle mountain bike jump jam during Dominion Riverrock on Brown's Island in Richmond, VA, on Friday, May 13, 2011.
EVA RUSSO
Jada, a 2-year-old rottweiler from Charlotte, NC, gets a practice jump in before the Ultimate Air Dogs competition at Dominion Riverrock on Brown's Island in Richmond, VA, on Friday, May 13, 2011. Jada wears a suit for warmth. This was her fourth time jumping in the competition.
EVA RUSSO
Smoot, a four-year-old chocolate lab from Richmond, shakes with excitement as he watches other dogs jump into the water during the Ultimate Air Dog competition at Dominion Riverrock on Brown's Island in Richmond, VA, on Friday, May 13, 2011.
EVA RUSSO
Lucy, a one-year-old German shorthaired pointer from Richmond, isn't too sure about jumping as she practices for her first go at the Ultimate Air Dog competition during Dominion Riverrock on Brown's Island in Richmond, VA, on Friday, May 13, 2011.
EVA RUSSO
Alexis Cherewka nears the finish of the Eukanuba Filthy 5k Mud Run during the Dominion Riverrock on Brown's Island in Richmond VA Fri. May 16, 2014.
Mark Gormus
Mark Parrish nears the finish of the Eukanuba Filthy 5k Mud Run during the Dominion Riverrock on Brown's Island in Richmond VA Fri. May 16, 2014.
Mark Gormus
Cupcake, a 18 month old dutch shepherd jumps and stretches for the ball during a practice run prior to the Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs competition during the Dominion Riverrock on Brown's Island in Richmond VA Fri. May 16, 2014.
Mark Gormus
Nick Waite of Harrisonburg VA races along the course near Reedy Creek during the Thule Urban Assault Mountain Bike Race as part of the the Dominion Riverrock in Richmond VA Sat. May 17, 2014.Waite finished first.
Mark Gormus
Competitors race through rogh rapids in the James River during the Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy Kayak Boatercross near Brown's Island during Dominion Riverrock, May 17, 2014.
P. Kevin Morley
Korey Rankin of Churchville, Va. crawls through the muddy finish of the Filthy 5K Mud Run on Browns Island during the Riverrock festival on May 18
Dean Hoffmeyer
Josh Beaudoin, 31 of Wasilla, AK puts on a demonstration on the elevated slackline during Dominion Riverrock events on Brown's Island, Saturday, May 18, 2013.
JOE MAHONEY
Rain thinned the crowd but not the enthusiasm during Dominion Riverrock events on Brown's Island, Saturday, May 18, 2013.
JOE MAHONEY
Jackson Velzy, 15, of Chesterfield, maneuvers the rapids of the James River under the footbridge at Brown's Island during the Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy Kayak Freestyle competition during Dominion Riverrock, May 18, 2014.
P. Kevin Morley
"Boo," of Chesapeake, VA, leaps for a toy in the Ultimate Air Dogs competition during Riverrock. Boo jumped 20 ft, 2 inches.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Aaron Chase soars during the Native Freestyle Bike Competition at the Dominion Riverrock event on Brown's Island.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Participants in Standup Paddleboard Yoga during Dominion Riverrock events on Brown's Island, Sunday, May 19, 2013.
JOE MAHONEY
Daniel Woods, who started climbing at the age of five in Dallas, Texas the scales the surface constructed on Brown's Island during Riverrock on May 14, 2011.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
The Ultimate Air Dog competition saw a constant stream of dogs, all leaping for balls, sticks and flying discs. The crowd also saw constant streams of water from the dogs after they exited the pool.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
An Ultimate Air Dog grabs the bone during competition at riverrock on Brown's Island Saturday.
JAM