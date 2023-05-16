Dominion Energy Riverrock, the outdoor sports and music festival is headed to Brown’s Island this weekend May 19-21, with tons of sports, air dogs, stand-up-kayaking, bouldering, plus free concerts from big name talent.

The festival will feature several headliners throughout the three days, including the Kitchen Dwellers, a Montana bluegrass quartet, Sierra Hull, a bluegrass singer who made her Grand Ole Opry debut at age 10, Neal Francis, an alternative indie outfit from Chicago, and 49 Winchester, a high-octane Appalachian folk band from Virginia.

All concerts are free and open to the public.

“We’re very excited about this year’s musical line up for Dominion Energy Riverrock,” Venture Richmond’s Stephen Lecky said in a statement. “We feel that this year has a rich mix of not only local and national acts, but a variety of styles that are guaranteed to appeal to all music fans. We have no doubt that these artists will enhance the outdoor atmosphere along the James River and are sure to be a highlight of the festival.”

Dominion Energy Riverrock is organized by Venture Richmond and Sports Backers and typically draws over 100,000 people to Richmond’s riverfront over three days.

Here is the full music lineup:

Friday, May 19:

8 p.m.: Kitchen Dwellers

Saturday, May 20

1 p.m.: Willie DE

2 p.m.: Flight Club

6:15 p.m.: Sierra Hull

8 p.m. : Neal Francis

Sunday, May 21

1 p.m.: Justin Golden

3:40 p.m.: 49 Winchester

Here are a few more details on the other participating bands from Venture Richmond:

Kicking off the festival Friday is The National Reserve, a Brooklyn band whose music is a mix of R&B, New Orleans funk, rock and soul. Saturday’s lineup showcases several local Richmond artists such as soul and indie pop group Erin & the Wildfire (who also recently performed at the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s concert in the newsroom) and Pharaoh Sistare, a Richmond artist who performs a style reminiscent of James Brown and Prince. On Sunday, Richmond blues guitarist Justin Golden will take the stage as well as Richmond jazz group the Cosmic Collective.

Besides the music, Riverrock offers plenty of sporting events visitors can participate in or watch, such as trail runs, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and, of course, the crowd favorite — the ultimate air dogs.

More information at www.RiverrockRVA.com.

