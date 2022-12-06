Drive-By Truckers to perform Richmond concert on Brown's Island in the spring

The Live Loud concert series has announced that Drive-By Truckers will perform with Lydia Loveless on April 28 on Brown's Island.

The Atlanta-based rock band has a strong Richmond following and ties to Richmond. Wes Freed, a Richmond artist who created many album covers for the band for many years, died earlier this fall. Drive-By Truckers paid tribute to Freed, who first invited the band to Richmond to play at his Capital Barn City Dance series many years ago.

Freed in 2001 illustrated the cover for “Southern Rock Opera,” plus 10 other covers for the Drive-By Truckers, including its recently released album, “Welcome 2 Club XIII.”

The Drive-By Truckers concert is the first of many concerts that will be announced at Brown's Island as part of the Live Loud series in 2023. The Live Loud series is run by the Broadberry Entertainment Group.

Tickets are $25 for lawn, $35 by the stage, and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at etix.com.