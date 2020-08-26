Drive-in concert headed to Virginia Center Commons

The Broadberry Entertainment Group is branching out their drive-in concert concept and bringing a drive-in concert to the parking lot of Virginia Center Commons on Sept. 26 with jam rock band Kendall Street Company.

The concert will be presented by independent music radio station WNRN.

The group has already held several successful drive-in concerts at City Stadium and has several more drive-in concerts on the books this fall, including two sold-out nights from Marcus King Trio and a performance from No BS! Brass Band. The group is also spearheading the pod concerts at the Bon Secours Training Center, where the Keller Williams concert on Sept. 25 is already sold-out and a pod concert from Full Moon Fever on Oct. 3 recently went on sale.

For the drive-in concert at Virginia Center Commons, gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Cars will parked, socially distanced, and concertgoers will be allowed to sit next to their vehicle. Cars will be limited to four people inside and masks are required when entering and exiting the venue and going to the restroom.