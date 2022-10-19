Erin & the Wildfire to perform live from the Richmond Times-Dispatch

Richmond indie pop soul band Erin & the Wildfire will be performing live from the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Fresh off a busy summer touring, Erin & the Wildfire will be performing songs from their second album “Touchy Feely.”

Written and recorded during the pandemic, “Touchy Feely” explores issues of body positivity and self-acceptance and was produced by Matthew E. White, a prodigious Richmond musician and collaborator.

“This album is so different from our first,” Erin Lunsford, the lead singer of the band, said. The band’s first album “Thirst” had more of a funk-feel and explored issues of unrequited love and heartbreak.

“This time, it’s a lot less looking for affirmation from others and more looking to affirm myself and self-love,” Lunsford said.

On "Touchy Feely," Lunsford shares her journey struggling with body acceptance and self-love not only with that specific track but throughout the record as well. Lunsford takes that message straight from the album into her live shows.

“Our live shows are a wonderful place where I get to spread the good word about body positivity,” Landsford said. “I’m a body justice activist. I want to educate people and make our audience feel super safe and welcome in any size or any shape.”

Originally from Charlottesville, the band – which includes Ryan Lipps (guitar), Nick Quillen (drums), and Matt Wood (bass) -- formed in college at the University of Virginia. In 2018, the band moved to Richmond to broaden its scope and took on keyboardist Stephen Roach.

“Honestly, I was looking to broaden my dating pool,” Lunsford joked. “But seriously, it felt like the most logical step. It’s more diverse, inclusive and challenging. And there’s so much talent here in Richmond.”

Writing the album during the pandemic had its challenges, Lunsford said. The band traded ideas back and forth online. “I used my very limited garage band skills. It gave us a lot of room to try things we wouldn’t have normally done,” she said.

The pandemic also gave the band time to think and turn their gaze inward. On the song “Wake Up,” the lyrics were inspired by the pandemic. “I felt like I was being held back. The message is to live your life now. Don’t wait to have a certain job or reach a certain weight,” Lunsford said.

“Touchy Feely” was recorded at White Star Sound in Louisa.

“I hope that people feel beautiful in their own bodies. That’s a theme I carry into the live show as much as I can,” Lunsford said.

To watch live, go to Richmond.com at 1 p.m. and click on the livestream link. The performance will also be archived on the site for later viewing.