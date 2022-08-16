Folk festival announces second round of artists including zydeco, blues and honky-tonk

Performers specializing in zydeco, blues and honky-tonk country music were among the second group of artists announced on Tuesday for the upcoming Richmond Folk Festival.
The free, three-day event will be held Oct. 7-9 at the downtown riverfront. The festival, which regularly attracts 200,000 for the weekend, will feature six stages, and will showcase music and dance from more than 30 performing groups from around the nation and the world.
The 10 artists announced Tuesday include:
79rs Gang (New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music), New Orleans; Andre Thierry (zydeco), Richmond, Calif.; Art of Noise (deejaying), Richmond; Felipe Hostins (Brazilian forró), of Brazil, by way of New York; Gene Tagaban, (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer), Ruston, Wash.; Isokratisses (polyphonic singing from Epirus), Albania; Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country), San Marcos, Texas; Jimmy “Duck” Holmes (Bentonia blues), Bentonia, Miss.; Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song), the Netherlands; Noura Mint Seymali (Mauritanian griot), Mauritania.
The festival is presented by Venture Richmond Events in partnership with the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA), the Virginia Folklife Program, the Center for Cultural Vibrancy, Children’s Museum, and the city of Richmond.
The audience sat in the grass before the stage as the Brotherhood Singers, an African American a cappella gospel quartet, opened the 2021 Richmond Folk Festival with a performance on the Altria Stage, Friday 10/8/2021.
The Brotherhood Singers, an African American a cappella gospel quartet, opened the 2021 Richmond Folk Festival with a performance on the Altria Stage, Friday 10/8/2021. While waiting for performances on other stages, festival guests enjoyed drinks and food under a text at Tredegar.
The audience sat in the grass before the stage as the Brotherhood Singers, an African American a cappella gospel quartet, opened the 2021 Richmond Folk Festival with a performance on the Altria Stage, Friday 10/8/2021.
The Brotherhood Singers, an African American a cappella gospel quartet, opened the 2021 Richmond Folk Festival with a performance on the Altria Stage, Friday 10/8/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211009_MET_FOLK_JW01
Welcome back, Folk Festival
The Brotherhood Singers, an African American a cappella gospel quartet, performed on the Altria Stage on Friday to open the 2021 Richmond Folk Festival.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211009_MET_FOLK_JW04
The Brotherhood Singers, an African American a cappella gospel quartet, opened the 2021 Richmond Folk Festival with a performance on the Altria Stage, Friday 10/8/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211009_MET_FOLK_JW03
The Brotherhood Singers, an African American a cappella gospel quartet, opened the 2021 Richmond Folk Festival with a performance on the Altria Stage, Friday 10/8/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211009_MET_FOLK_JW09
The Brotherhood Singers, an African American a cappella gospel quartet, opened the 2021 Richmond Folk Festival with a performance on the Altria Stage, Friday 10/8/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211009_MET_FOLK_JW10
The Brotherhood Singers, an African American a cappella gospel quartet, opened the 2021 Richmond Folk Festival with a performance on the Altria Stage, Friday 10/8/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211009_MET_FOLK_JW07
The audience sat in the grass before the stage as the Brotherhood Singers, an African American a cappella gospel quartet, opened the 2021 Richmond Folk Festival with a performance on the Altria Stage, Friday 10/8/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211009_MET_FOLK_JW05
Rosa Tatuata with Michela Musolino, a Sicilian traditional music group, performed on the Costar Group Stage at 2021 Richmond Folk Festival, Friday 10/8/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211009_MET_FOLK_JW11
Rosa Tatuata with Michela Musolino, a Sicilian traditional music group, performed on the Costar Group Stage at 2021 Richmond Folk Festival, Friday 10/8/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211009_MET_FOLK_JW06
The Brotherhood Singers, an African American a cappella gospel quartet, opened the 2021 Richmond Folk Festival with a performance on the Altria Stage, Friday 10/8/2021. While waiting for performances on other stages, festival guests enjoyed drinks and food under a text at Tredegar.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211009_MET_FOLK_JW08
The audience sat in the grass before the stage as the Brotherhood Singers, an African American a cappella gospel quartet, opened the 2021 Richmond Folk Festival with a performance on the Altria Stage, Friday 10/8/2021.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211009_MET_FOLK_JW12
A cook with Island Noodles stir fried vegetables on the first night of 2021 Richmond Folk Festival, Friday 10/8/2021.