Folk festival announces second round of artists including zydeco, blues and honky-tonk

Performers specializing in zydeco, blues and honky-tonk country music were among the second group of artists announced on Tuesday for the upcoming Richmond Folk Festival.

The free, three-day event will be held Oct. 7-9 at the downtown riverfront. The festival, which regularly attracts 200,000 for the weekend, will feature six stages, and will showcase music and dance from more than 30 performing groups from around the nation and the world.

The 10 artists announced Tuesday include:

79rs Gang (New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music), New Orleans; Andre Thierry (zydeco), Richmond, Calif.; Art of Noise (deejaying), Richmond; Felipe Hostins (Brazilian forró), of Brazil, by way of New York; Gene Tagaban, (Tlingit storyteller, musician, and dancer), Ruston, Wash.; Isokratisses (polyphonic singing from Epirus), Albania; Jesse Daniel (honky-tonk country), San Marcos, Texas; Jimmy “Duck” Holmes (Bentonia blues), Bentonia, Miss.; Nani Noam Vazana (Ladino traditional song), the Netherlands; Noura Mint Seymali (Mauritanian griot), Mauritania.

The festival is presented by Venture Richmond Events in partnership with the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA), the Virginia Folklife Program, the Center for Cultural Vibrancy, Children’s Museum, and the city of Richmond.

For more details, visit www.richmondfolkfestival.org.

