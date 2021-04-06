Friday Cheers 2021 will happen. With pods. See the lineup here.

Want further proof that the long nightmare of our pandemic year is inching closer to an end - Friday Cheers - Richmond's longest-running outdoor concert series on the riverfront is back.

With pods. And social distancing. And advance tickets required - because we're not out of the woods, yet, folks.

Friday Cheers, produced by Venture Richmond and presented by Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, will return May 7 for its 36th season. Last year's series was cancelled because of the pandemic. This year's focus will be on all things local - local bands, local food and local beer, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to present these shows in a safe and responsible way. Invite your friends and family out to enjoy the warm weather in one of Richmond’s most beautiful outdoor event venues,” said Stephen Lecky, director of events for Venture Richmond.

"Venture Richmond has helped make downtown Richmond a true cultural gem, and the team at Hardywood is thrilled for the opportunity to partner with them to bring people together over great music and delicious beer," said Eric McKay, president and co-founder, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery.

Here's the 2021 Season Lineup