Friday Cheers, the outdoor concert series on Brown's Island, released its concert lineup for 2023. The concert series will kick off May 5.

All tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Friday Cheers showcases emerging headliners from around the country -- and world, this year with Sampa The Great from Zambia -- as well as featuring many Richmond-area bands as openers or headliners such as Palmyra, Butcher Brown, and Chris Leggett & The Copper Line.

"Venture Richmond is thrilled to present this diverse and exciting lineup for 2023. We hope there is something for everyone to enjoy, and there is no better way to spend a Friday evening in the spring than on beautiful Brown’s Island. It’s the best deal in town!" Stephen Lecky, a spokesperson for Venture Richmond, which hosts the event, said.

Friday Cheers 2023 concert lineup

June 9 – Watchhouse (8 p.m.) with Palmyra (6:30 p.m.)

June 30 – Flipturn (8 p.m.) with Holy Roller (6:30 p.m.)

For information, visit Venture Richmond’s website.