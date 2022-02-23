Friday Cheers announces 2022 concert lineup featuring Matthew E. White, Japanese Breakfast & more

Friday Cheers is a "return to normal" this year on Brown's Island starting May 6. We're talking single tickets for $10, national and local buzzworthy bands and a relaxed mix-and-mingle atmosphere.

The series kicks off May 6 with Japanese Breakfast, an experimental pop band fronted by Korean-American musician and author Michelle Zauner. Grammy-nominated guitarist Cory Wong takes the stage May 13.

Richmond's own Matthew E. White will perform May 27, fresh off his well-received and super catchy third album, "K-Bay," along with local talent Benét and The Last Real Circus for RVA Music Night.

Bombino, a guitarist from Niger near the Sahara who played the Richmond Folk Festival in 2019 and has been called the "Sultan of Shred" by The New York Times, takes the stage on June 3.

Goth Babe, the performing name for the beachy, surfer, singer-songwriter Griffin Washburn, performs on June 10 with Richmond's own jazz dinamo Kenneka Cook.

Cory Henry, a former member of Snarky Puppy, performs June 17; and 49 Winchester, an alt-country soul band from Russell County, Va., finishes the series on June 24.

“We are thrilled to be back on beautiful Brown’s Island for the 37th year of Friday Cheers," Stephen Lecky, a spokesperson for Venture Richmond which hosts the event, said. The series is also presented by Hardywood Craft Brewery.

Lecky said this year's line-up is the best one yet, featuring emerging headliners and "some of the best bands that you may not have heard of yet."

"The Bombino and Pachyman show will be something very special," he added. "If people saw Bombino’s sets at the 2019 Richmond Folk Festival, they will know what kind of treat they are in for. Pachyman is incredible dub reggae that will pair well with a sunny day on Brown’s Island. The season can't get here soon enough.

This year marks a "return to normal" for the first time in two years for the concert series.

Last year, the Friday Cheers concert season was limited to pod-seating for social distancing, due to the pandemic, and featured only local bands, also due to the pandemic. In 2020, the entire season was cancelled because of the pandemic.

2022 Friday Cheers concert series lineup:

May 6 – Japanese Breakfast with Abby Huston

May 13 – Cory Wong with Pharaoh Sistare

May 27 – RVA Music Night: Matthew E. White, Benét and The Last Real Circus

June 3 – Bombino with Pachyman

June 10 – Goth Babe with Kenneka Cook

June 17 – Cory Henry with Shormey

June 24 – 49 Winchester with Cassidy Snider & the Wranglers

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, children 12 and under are free. Opening bands start at 6:30 p.m., with the headliner at 8 p.m. For more information, visit Venture Richmond's website at: https://venturerichmond.com/news/2022-friday-cheers-lineup/.